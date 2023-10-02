Cam’ron Goes Off On Jermell Charlo For “Trash” Canelo Alvarez Fight

Cam'ron and Ma$e have reunited as best friends, which means they have been hanging out a lot together as of late. Overall, many of their nights out together or at sporting events. Of course, this makes sense when you consider how the two have a very successful sports show together. It Is What It Is has been making major waves as of late, and we don't foresee that coming to a close, anytime soon. Fans love the show, and Cam's commentary has proven to be must-see television.

Over the weekend, Cam and Ma$e went to the Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez fight. This match was certainly a risk for Charlo seeing as though he had to go up a few weight classes. Unfortunately, he was not good in the fight with Alvarez dominating throughout. Consequently, Canelo won the match, and now, Charlo has to reconvene and figure out what to do next. However, in Cam'ron's eyes, Charlo's performance was a joke and it ultimately turned he and Ma$e's night out into a colossal waste of time.

Read More: Cam’ron Reveals Texts With Damian Lillard Following Bucks Trade

Cam'ron Is Not Impressed

Cam'ron felt like Charlo had poor conditioning and poor form, and overall, he did not seem ready to fight. Moreover, he would like to see Charlo fight someone like Errol Spence Jr. That way, he can figure out whether or not he is washed, or can still contend for some titles. Ma$e felt the exact same way, although Cam'ron did seem to be especially offended by Charlo and his performance. It is almost as if the legendary New York artist felt like it was a personal slight.

Overall, Canelo is an amazing fighter, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that things went down this way. Either way, Cam will be thinking twice before going to the next fight involving Jermell Charlo. Let us know what you thought of the match, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music and sports worlds.

Read More: OJ Simpson Trolls Cam’ron For USC’s Win Over Colorado