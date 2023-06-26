boxing match
- SportsJake Paul Reveals His Next Opponent, And Yes, It's A Real BoxerJake Paul is ready to get back in the ring. By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"Choppa asked why Blue was posting fight flyers for a bout he was challenged to.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueface Still Wants NLE Choppa Fight But Claims Memphis Rapper Is Trying To Back OutBlue claimed Choppa wants to negotiate terms before the fight.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueface On NLE Choppa's Boxing Match Challenge: "Finally We Got One"Blue's diss against the Memphis MC might manifest into a Vegas spectacle, and it seems like the Cali rapper is more than happy to oblige.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIShowSpeed Calls KSI Out For Allegedly Being Scared Of Upcoming Boxing MatchAhead of their matchup this Friday (December 15), it seems like there's already some banter going on between these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWill Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's JabWhile speaking to Adam22 and his co-host on No Jumper, Mac wasn't very excited about the prospect of another celebrity boxing match.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Reveals His Next Fight Won't Make Any MoneyJake Paul is looking to show people what he is made of.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Reveals Opponent For December Boxing MatchPaul is facing a professional boxer this time around.By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Cardi B Would Beat Nicki Minaj In A Boxing Match, Would Bet $100KThe streamer and hip-hop media commentator picked a side in the Bardi Gang versus Barbz debate, and did so quite strongly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCam'ron Goes Off On Jermell Charlo For "Trash" Canelo Alvarez FightCam'ron did not have a good time at the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDillon Danis Has Fans Thinking He Pulled Out Of Logan Paul FightThis saga will not end.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLogan Paul & Dillon Danis Go At Each Other With Parody WebsitesDillon Danis and Logan Paul are going after each other, all the time. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLogan Paul Claims Dillon Danis Had An Erection During Their Face-To-FaceLogan Paul is trying to get in Danis' head.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCharleston White Spotted Getting Into Yet Another Public AltercationLuckily he didn't physically attack anyone this time.By Ben Mock
- TVChrisean Rock Screams For Blueface At His Boxing Match On "Crazy In Love" Season 2The show's reminding us of how wild things got when they were still together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Says He Will "100%" Win Fight Against Nate DiazJake Paul will take on Nate Diaz on August 5.By Caroline Fisher
- MMATyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Scheduled For The FallTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to clash later this year.By Jake Lyda
- SportsJake Paul Smokes Cigarette While Training For Nate Diaz: WatchJake Paul looks to have the same training system as Michael Jordan. By Tyler Reed