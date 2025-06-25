Charleston White says he's agreed to a deal with Adin Ross to fight in four more live boxing matches, following his viral fight with Island Boys member Kodiyakredd. Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions hosted the event in Nashville on Sunday.

"I just wanna make a public service announcement," White began in a video on Instagram. "I want four more fights. I'm signing up with Adin Ross for four more fights." From there, he said that any challengers are going to have to come down to his weight. "I'm fluctuating between 125 and 130 so you just gotta come down to at least 130," he said, adding that he's willing to fight anyone. He noted that they also have to cover up one of their eyes so its a fair fight.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video, fans had mixed reactions to the idea. "Now that I think about it. That was pretty impressive that he beat that young dude in a boxing match with one eye and he’s old and only weighs 130," one user wrote. Another warned: "It’s some strong highly skilled boxers at 125-130 division. Be careful what you asking for dude lol."

As for the fight with Kodiyakredd, Charleston White appeared to be upset with the Island Boy's girlfriend allegedly disrespecting his wife, Tamara White. “His girl spit on my girl,” he told Ross, as caught by Vibe. “That’s assault. So we going to ask [the] police department to file a criminal charge against Island Boy girlfriend. Then I’m going to get him civilly.”