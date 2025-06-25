Charleston White Announces More Boxing Matches After Beating The Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd

BY Cole Blake 356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
charleston-white-prison-release-crime-news
Image via Charleston White Instagram
Charleston White beat Island Boys member Kodiyakredd after he quit in the middle of their fight on Sunday.

Charleston White says he's agreed to a deal with Adin Ross to fight in four more live boxing matches, following his viral fight with Island Boys member Kodiyakredd. Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions hosted the event in Nashville on Sunday.

"I just wanna make a public service announcement," White began in a video on Instagram. "I want four more fights. I'm signing up with Adin Ross for four more fights." From there, he said that any challengers are going to have to come down to his weight. "I'm fluctuating between 125 and 130 so you just gotta come down to at least 130," he said, adding that he's willing to fight anyone. He noted that they also have to cover up one of their eyes so its a fair fight.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video, fans had mixed reactions to the idea. "Now that I think about it. That was pretty impressive that he beat that young dude in a boxing match with one eye and he’s old and only weighs 130," one user wrote. Another warned: "It’s some strong highly skilled boxers at 125-130 division. Be careful what you asking for dude lol."

Read More: Island Boys Star KodiyakRedd Quits Boxing Match After Charleston White's Devastating Punch

Charleston White Island Boys Fight

As for the fight with Kodiyakredd, Charleston White appeared to be upset with the Island Boy's girlfriend allegedly disrespecting his wife, Tamara White. “His girl spit on my girl,” he told Ross, as caught by Vibe. “That’s assault. So we going to ask [the] police department to file a criminal charge against Island Boy girlfriend. Then I’m going to get him civilly.”

White also mentioned wanting to take legal action against Kodiyakredd and his girlfriend over the incident. "Lawyer Goldstein, he's gonna make sure he's good, I'll pay your lawyer fees," Ross told him. White replied: "Sound like a jew to me, so let's hire 'em."

Read More: Charleston White Makes Derogatory Comments About The Island Boy Ahead Of Adin Ross-Hosted Boxing Match

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
charleston white Sports Island Boys Star KodiyakRedd Quits Boxing Match After Charleston White's Devastating Punch 17.0K
Charleston White Sports Charleston White Makes Derogatory Comments About The Island Boy Ahead Of Adin Ross-Hosted Boxing Match 13.2K
charleston-white-in-car-2022-1 Viral Charleston White Gets Pressed By The Mother Of Flyysoulja's Child For Mocking Their Baby 2.5K
charleston-white-waitress-adin-ross Antics Charleston White Argues With Waitress On Adin Ross' Livestream 3.7K