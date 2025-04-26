Charleston White Tears Shannon Sharpe Apart For His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charleston White previously called Shannon Sharpe a "Black sellout" while dissing his "Club Shay Shay" program.

Shannon Sharpe is in a whirlwind of controversy after a bombshell $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous woman alleging sexual assault in their relationship. While many folks are waiting on court evidence and taking everything with a grain of salt, others are not as careful.

Many spoke out in full support of the former NFL player, dismissing the allegations against him. However, others like Charleston White took the complete opposite side. For the record, Sharpe has denied any and all accusations coming his way.

"You done done something to a white girl," Charleston White said of the Shannon Sharpe controversy on Instagram Live, per Complex. "[...] And I believe her! I don't think she lying. I don't think these white people sent this white girl to get you, I think you like raw meat. You like your steak medium-rare, I like mine well-done, Black like the cook. [...] I used to like white girls, until I realized I ain't freaky enough for them."

Shannon Sharpe & Charleston White Beef

This diss from the social media personality comes with its own set of context. He previously dragged the sports commentator on The Danza Project earlier this year when asked if he would appear on his Club Shay Shay interview show.

"Yeah, I would go," Charleston White expressed concerning Shannon Sharpe. "But I'm not owed nothing from them n***as. Them n***as is in the fraternity. They're in the boy's club. He's not known for doing nothing. He's known for talking about people that's putting in work. [...] These aren't our revolutionaries. These aren't our Black people who Malcom [X] and them fought with... That's why they get the big platforms, and it seem like they're the gatekeepers."

This lawsuit also brought up other accusations against Shannon Sharpe. One is a resurfaced but inconclusive sexual assault allegation dating back to September of 2010. It was allegedly the subject of a recent defamation lawsuit against Sharpe when he spoke about it in the media.

Also, there's a harrowing claim connected to FS1, but none of them have any hard evidence to eliminate fans' benefit of the doubt. As such, we will see how this plays out in court before jumping to conclusions.

