Stephen A Smith Reacts To Shannon Sharpe Leaving ESPN Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

"I'm not going to speak to one's innocence or one's guilt about something I have absolutely, positively no knowledge of whatsoever," Stephen A Smith said of Shannon Sharpe. "Do I believe that Shannon Sharpe is guilty of what he has been accused of? Absolutely not. That is my personal opinion. The brother that I've come to know, I don't believe [he] would assault or rape anybody. And I'm gon' state that emphatically. But just as emphatically, I'm going to remind everybody it is my opinion because of what I feel about him. Not in any way implying that I know a damn thing beyond that, because I don't know."

Then, Stephen A. Smith expressed skepticism in Shannon Sharpe and his legal team's decision to leak text messages with his accuser. In fact, Smith was quite critical of the NFL legend's attorney.

Crucially, the sports commentator also said folks can determine what they believe and what they don't via opinionated deductions and informed conclusions. That is, as long as folks acknowledge none of us have any knowledge about the facts of the case.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Accused Of Choking Production Assistant While At FS1

Did ESPN Fire Shannon Sharpe?

Also, Stephen A. Smith revealed he spoke with Shannon Sharpe over the phone, who defended his presumed innocence. Sharpe reportedly emphasized the allegedly consensual nature of everything he engaged in with his accuser.

"In the same breath, what's inescapable is that, without us knowing all the merits, he was working with Disney," Smith remarked, most likely referring to Shannon Sharpe's exit from ESPN. Sharpe said this was not a full fire but rather a temporary leave to address this legal matter. The two media personalities worked alongside each other on First Take for the past several years.