Stephen A Smith Reacts To Shannon Sharpe Leaving ESPN Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith made it clear he doesn't want to speculate on Shannon Sharpe's innocence or guilt, yet he couldn't help but chime in.

Stephen A Smith already gave a few takes when it comes to his First Take partner Shannon Sharpe's sexual assault allegations. In a clip obtained by The Art Of Dialogue, Smith elaborated on his thoughts a little bit more via his self-titled show's latest episode on YouTube.

"I'm not going to speak to one's innocence or one's guilt about something I have absolutely, positively no knowledge of whatsoever," Stephen A Smith said of Shannon Sharpe. "Do I believe that Shannon Sharpe is guilty of what he has been accused of? Absolutely not. That is my personal opinion. The brother that I've come to know, I don't believe [he] would assault or rape anybody. And I'm gon' state that emphatically. But just as emphatically, I'm going to remind everybody it is my opinion because of what I feel about him. Not in any way implying that I know a damn thing beyond that, because I don't know."

Then, Stephen A. Smith expressed skepticism in Shannon Sharpe and his legal team's decision to leak text messages with his accuser. In fact, Smith was quite critical of the NFL legend's attorney.

Crucially, the sports commentator also said folks can determine what they believe and what they don't via opinionated deductions and informed conclusions. That is, as long as folks acknowledge none of us have any knowledge about the facts of the case.

Did ESPN Fire Shannon Sharpe?

Also, Stephen A. Smith revealed he spoke with Shannon Sharpe over the phone, who defended his presumed innocence. Sharpe reportedly emphasized the allegedly consensual nature of everything he engaged in with his accuser.

"In the same breath, what's inescapable is that, without us knowing all the merits, he was working with Disney," Smith remarked, most likely referring to Shannon Sharpe's exit from ESPN. Sharpe said this was not a full fire but rather a temporary leave to address this legal matter. The two media personalities worked alongside each other on First Take for the past several years.

"ESPN and Disney have a 'wait and see' attitude when it comes to whatever evidence they may learn about this entire situation involving Shannon Sharpe from a legal and from a civil perspective," Stephen A. Smith added. "[...] They didn't need any definitive evidence at this particular moment in time about all of that stuff once all the things Shannon Sharpe's lawyer put out there [emerged]. It was uncomfortable to listen to. And it was not something Walt Disney wants associated with its brand."

