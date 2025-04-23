Stephen A Smith Reacts With Dismay After Shannon Sharpe Leaks Shocking Texts From His Accuser

BY Zachary Horvath 1354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
shannon sharpe
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Shannon Sharpe attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: ESPN featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith on set ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Stephen A Smith discussed the serious matter surrounding his "ESPN" colleague Shannon Sharpe on his namesake program.

Shannon Sharpe is currently dominating sports headlines despite the fact that the NBA and NHL playoffs are underway. That's because he's facing a massive $50 million civil lawsuit from an alleged ex. She's accusing him of rape and sexual assault, and she filed the legal documents in a Nevada court on Sunday, April 20.

Tony Buzbee, the controversial lawyer who's been a part of cases of similar nature involving Jay-Z, Diddy, and Deshaun Watson, is representing one Gabriella Zuniga. She claims she was 19 when she met Shannon Sharpe at a gym in 2023. They eventually began a relationship which she alleges ended sometime in January 2025.

However, she claims that the ESPN analyst was controlling and abusive both verbally and physically. Sharpe and his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, have already responded to the allegations. The NFL Hall-of-Famer released a statement from said rep on his social media in which said that this "is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars."

To get ahead of the story and prove just how innocent he is, Shannon released several alleged text messages from Zuniga. They are incredibly provocative and NSFW and the idea behind showing them is to show how she was in an "adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios." Additionally, scenarios that were "explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Wants All The Smoke: Who Will Answer His Call?

Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit

However, Tony Buzbee and Zuniga hit back with an audio clip that allegedly paints Shannon Sharpe as guilty. In the alleged conversation, which sounds like an argument, he can allegedly be heard saying, "I'm going to f*cking choke the sh*t out of you when I see you."

Sharpe then responded with a video warning everyone that the clip was heavily edited. Despite all of this noise, he still went on First Take with Stephen A Smith both Monday and Tuesday. The latter is just another angle in this ongoing story, and many have been wondering what he thinks of all of this.

Well, he addressed it all with a special episode of his namesake show/podcast per Complex. Overall, he looked taken aback by everything, and claimed he didn't know anything until moments before First Take on Monday. He feels bad that Sharpe is going through this, but he's also a bit "torn."

He feels that it may have not been the best idea to release the texts which he says are "uncomfortable." "They revealed some of those explicit text messages. That was uncomfortable," Smith admitted. "I don't know if that's a strategy that would work." Moreover, Smith added, "One of the hardest things in the world for all of us to do is to just lay low and be quiet and let our legal team do it."

Later, he did reveal that he's spoken to Shannon about everything. In summary, "I can tell you all that I spoke to Shannon, and he emphatically proclaims his innocence." Smith said that "time will tell" and that is certainly right.

Read More: Mac Miller "Balloonerism" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2024 HOPE Global Forum Sports Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Retaliates By Releasing Alleged Audio Amid Lawsuit Filing 11.4K
shannon sharpe Sports Shannon Sharpe Demands Tony Buzbee To Release 10-Minute Sex Tape And Threatens Defamation Lawsuit 8.4K
Super Bowl LIX Previews Sports Shannon Sharpe Fires Back At Rape Lawsuit With Alleged NSFW Text Messages 6.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.4K