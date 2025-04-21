Shannon Sharpe Fires Back At Rape Lawsuit With Alleged NSFW Text Messages

Shannon Sharpe and his lawyer are combating his rape accuser's stunning allegations with some allegedly spicy text messages. The Nightcap host's representation in this new case is Lanny J. Davis, and he released a lengthy and accusatory response moments ago.
In a more concise way, Davis believes that now the now identified alleged victim, Gabriella Zuniga, and her rep, Tony Buzbee, are out to get a bag. In his words, Davis claims that their $50 million suit "is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars."
He adds, "It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations - and it will not succeed." In Zuniga and Buzbee's Nevada filing, they allege that Shannon Sharpe was highly abusive both verbally and physically on two separate occasions. The first allegedly occurred October 2024 and the other in January 2025.
However, Davis believes that the "secretly recorded video of a consensual encounter" that Zuniga and Buzbee submitted as proof of was "heavily edited and taken entirely out of context." He also claims that the alleged victim "has refused to provide a copy of the full, unedited version of the recording."
Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit
So, to combat this, him and Shannon Sharpe have released text messages. Of course, these allegedly real at press time. However, they do show how Ms. Zuniga was initiating a lot of the "consensual" sexual encounters they had.
All of them are extremely NSFW, so if you want to view them, click the embed above. Overall, Davis believes that they show how this was actually an "adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."
Moreover, him and Shannon Sharpe believe this secret tape that is an "egregious attempt" at "blackmail." Per Davis, "He [Sharpe] stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court." If she was trying to trap Shannon, it may have to do with their split in early 2025. But we will have to wait and see when this goes to court. A date remains not available at press time.
