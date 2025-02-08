How Bob Marley & The Wailers “Get Up Stand Up” Became Hip-Hop’s Spiritual Predecessor

Forty years after his death, Bob Marley's once-divisive status has transformed him into a global symbol of unity—a somewhat elusive concept nowadays. Hip-hop emerged only eight years before his death, yet the rebellion and fearlessness in his music and persona became a cornerstone of the genre. As highlighted in our Playlist of Power for Black History Month, music and art have long served as vehicles to push messages of Black liberation and racial equality.

Throughout his lifetime, Bob Marley’s unapologetic songwriting left a trail of controversy—a legacy that many subsequent hip-hop stars would inherit. Although the system attempted to censor him, the evocative music he released remains timeless in its fight for rights and justice. For example, “Buffalo Soldier” was reportedly banned by the BBC during the Gulf War, among other anti-war songs. Ultimately, it is the enduring spirit of hip-hop that speaks to the struggle; “Get Up Stand Up” embodies this message across its many iterations. Outkast’s “Git Up Git Out” may not have the same political bite, but its brief interpolation of the 1973 Wailers song delivers a motivating message to keep pushing, remain resilient, and reject stagnation. On the other hand, Public Enemy used a sample of Bob Marley's “Get Up Stand Up” to drive home their politically and socially conscious messaging on “Party For Your Right To Fight.”

With February 6th, 2025 marking what would have been Bob Marley’s 80th birthday today, we are highlighting songs that sample "Get Up Stand Up" and preserve his spirit through their reinterpretations.

Pharcyde – “Bullshit”

J Dilla is largely responsible for the raw, jazzy style of Pharcyde’s Labcabincalifornia album; however, it is his smooth, unconventional techniques on “Bullshit” that fully embody this sentiment. Warm, rolling basslines meet subtle melodic flourishes in a laid-back yet head-nodding groove, forming the foundation for the group’s lyrical exploration of disillusionment in the world around them. Although the hook is clearly inspired by the Wailer's “Get Up Stand Up,” Dilla slyly injects a smoky, distorted sample of that hook into “Bullsh*t,” effectively tying the song together.

Common – “Book Of Life”

Common’s “Book Of Life,” featured on his album Resurrection, is a No I.D.-produced single that blends warm keys, soft basslines, and a steady, unobtrusive drum loop to set the tone for his reflective bars. He addresses injustice, poverty, and the struggles of everyday life through a spiritual lens. The homage to Marley appears early in the song when he interpolates the hook of “Get Up Stand Up,” rapping, “So now I sing the new negro spiritual / It goes, ‘get up stand up, stand up for your rights / Get up stand up, don't give up the fight.’”

Jurassic 5 – “Jayou”

“Jayou” takes a direct approach in paying tribute to Bob Marley’s enduring legacy through its sample. Featured on their criminally underrated debut EP Jurassic 5 EP, the Los Angeles-based crew delivers an energetic performance that highlights hip-hop’s power as a tool for rebellion. The production cleverly loops the melody of “Get Up Stand Up” via a sly flute, while the third verse and hook resonate with a raw sense of protest. Lyrics such as “I'm out to win, ain't no pretendin', fuck the First Amendment… So we preparin' you for war, don't give up the fight / You need to stand up for your rights” highlight this defiance with a familiar nod to The Wailers.

Guru – “Lost Souls”

The bond between hip-hop and jazz only deepened with time, and the late Guru played a pivotal role in bridging that gap. Gang Starr blended Guru’s incisive style with gritty, jazzy samples that resonated with street sensibilities, yet on his solo project Jazzmatazz Vol. 2, Guru delved further. On “Lost Souls,” featuring Jamiroquai, he preaches mental liberation and the pursuit of truth, eventually incorporating an interpolation of “Get Up Stand Up.”

Hell Razah & 4th Disciple – “Rebel Music”