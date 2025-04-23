Dr Umar Firmly Stands With Shannon Sharpe Amid His Rape Lawsuit, But Demands A Promise Moving Foward

BY Zachary Horvath 632 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Shannon Sharpe has caused a lot of controversy with this alleged rape ordeal, but Dr Umar believes that he's innocent.

Shannon Sharpe has been taking some heat from the internet over the last couple of days. Anytime anyone is hit with a hefty lawsuit both in the monetary and accusatorial sense, people tend to have knee jerk reactions to them. Almost always is the accused the one that faces the majority of the backlash.

That's been the case with the ESPN employee who's being sued for $50 million by a now 20-year-old woman, Gabriella Zuniga. She's alleging that Shannon Sharpe raped her and sexually, physically, and verbally abused her as well. The suit was filed back on Sunday, April 20 in a Nevada court.

Tony Buzbee is repping Zuniga while Lanny J. Davis is backing Shannon. Each lawyer has shared tons of personal messages through audio and texts, respectively. Buzbee put out an alleged voice clip between them where the latter supposedly threatened her physically.

"Oh, Lord have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I'm going to f*cking choke the sh*t out of you when I see you." This was alleged said after Zuniga supposedly begged him to quit "manipulating" her.

As for Sharpe's lawyer, he leaked alleged text messages that aim to show how Zuniga was initiating a lot of the role playing in their relationship. They are shocking (and spicy) to say the least. One from her allegedly reads: "Put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f*cking me."

Read More: Artists Impacted By Wild L.A. Fires: Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi & More

Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit

Overall, Shannon is in a troubling predicament, and we are sure a lot more is going to come out. We still don't have any word on a court date. For now, it's going to be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

A few major figures have reacted to the news, with Sharpe's colleague, Stephen A. Smith, being one of them. Another is Black activist and psychologist Dr Umar Johnson. He dropped a reaction to his social media and revealed that he's "standing" with Uncle Shannon amid this "scam" and "until the facts prove otherwise." The clip is provided by The Shade Room.

This is despite the fact that he is a "lifetime snow bunny hopper," he added. But if he decides to still mess around with White women after this suit, then it sounds like he'll be out on his "brother." "No more bunnies after this. Can somebody confirm if he's being accused by snow bunnies or Afriqueens?" Umar concluded.

Read More: Will Snoop Dogg & Nelly Receive The Chrisette Michele Trump Performance Backlash?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2024 HOPE Global Forum Sports Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Retaliates By Releasing Alleged Audio Amid Lawsuit Filing 11.4K
shannon sharpe Sports Stephen A Smith Reacts With Dismay After Shannon Sharpe Leaks Shocking Texts From His Accuser 1354
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.0K