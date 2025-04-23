Dr Umar Firmly Stands With Shannon Sharpe Amid His Rape Lawsuit, But Demands A Promise Moving Foward

Shannon Sharpe has been taking some heat from the internet over the last couple of days. Anytime anyone is hit with a hefty lawsuit both in the monetary and accusatorial sense, people tend to have knee jerk reactions to them. Almost always is the accused the one that faces the majority of the backlash.

That's been the case with the ESPN employee who's being sued for $50 million by a now 20-year-old woman, Gabriella Zuniga. She's alleging that Shannon Sharpe raped her and sexually, physically, and verbally abused her as well. The suit was filed back on Sunday, April 20 in a Nevada court.

Tony Buzbee is repping Zuniga while Lanny J. Davis is backing Shannon. Each lawyer has shared tons of personal messages through audio and texts, respectively. Buzbee put out an alleged voice clip between them where the latter supposedly threatened her physically.

"Oh, Lord have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I'm going to f*cking choke the sh*t out of you when I see you." This was alleged said after Zuniga supposedly begged him to quit "manipulating" her.

As for Sharpe's lawyer, he leaked alleged text messages that aim to show how Zuniga was initiating a lot of the role playing in their relationship. They are shocking (and spicy) to say the least. One from her allegedly reads: "Put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f*cking me."

Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit

Overall, Shannon is in a troubling predicament, and we are sure a lot more is going to come out. We still don't have any word on a court date. For now, it's going to be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

A few major figures have reacted to the news, with Sharpe's colleague, Stephen A. Smith, being one of them. Another is Black activist and psychologist Dr Umar Johnson. He dropped a reaction to his social media and revealed that he's "standing" with Uncle Shannon amid this "scam" and "until the facts prove otherwise." The clip is provided by The Shade Room.