Mo'Nique's Advice To Shannon Sharpe About Dating Younger Women Goes Viral After Rape Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is certainly going through a lot right now with his rape lawsuit debacle. With that in mind, we are sure he's grateful for the support he's been receiving as of late. Dr. Umar Johnson is one of those folks revealing that he's going to be "standing" by him amid his "scam" of a legal filing.

That is of course if the ESPN personality stays away from the "snow bunnies" for good after all is said and done. Speaking of the sports network, his First Take colleague, Stephen A. Smith, also let Sharpe know that he's rooting for him pull through. He addressed it in a 20-minute episode of his namesake program yesterday.

"I'm wishing that he's innocent and all this stuff goes away, and he can continue to thrive with me on ESPN," he said. At the same time though, he's a little unsure about what the future hold for Uncle Shannon. He revealed that the bosses at the network are essentially considering all of their options moving forward.

That could mean that the former NFL tight end could be out of a job. "We are looking into this very, very closely. And once we gather as many facts as we possibly can, we will go from there," Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman, Smith claims he told him.

Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit

Sharpe and his lawyer Lanny J. Davis feel that this is a complete "shakedown" and is a obvious attempt at "blackmail." Unfortunately, he couldn't have seen all of this coming after supposedly meeting Gabriella Zuniga at just 19. But comedian and actress Mo'Nique was seemingly able to predict the future.

Per The Shade Room, a clip from her and Shannon Sharpe's past Club Shay Shay interview is now going viral. When the two sat down together in February of last year, Mo'Nique delivered some advice on dating younger woman today at his age. Overall, it wound up being spot on considering where he's at right now.