Kendrick Lamar Is Hip-Hop's MVP For 2024

Who else but King Kendrick?

In many ways, Kendrick Lamar is comparable to a volcano. For years, he will lay dormant but the threat of destruction is always there. Although he may not be close to an eruption, those who understand his power live in fear knowing what could happen if things go South. The residents of Pompeii knew that Mount Vesuvius was a threat to their way of life. However, they never could have expected to wake up one day knowing it would be their last. When Mount Vesuvius erupted, the city of Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash that left the residents frozen in whatever position they were in at the time of contact.

Overall, the tragedy in Pompeii can be seen as a metaphor for what Kendrick Lamar did to Drake in their rap battle. Drake knew that Kendrick was a formidable MC, but he underestimated him at the most crucial moment and got burned. Now, his career is in limbo. Frozen in place, if you will. The Toronto megastar has dropped numerous songs and nothing has hit. Meanwhile, Kendrick has continued his path of destruction. He has secured the Super Bowl Halftime Show and even dropped a chart-topping album called GNX. Moreover, the Pulitzer Prize winner has earned more Grammy Nominations, and he is also going on tour with SZA, starting next year.

Kendrick Lamar has been on a generational run in 2024, and it is why we have decided to crown him HotNewHipHop's MVP of 2024. With that being said, it's important to look back and explain how we came to this conclusion.

Kendrick Lamar Shocks Fans On "Like That"

On the morning of Friday, March 22nd, hip-hop fans woke up to a treat. At the time, everyone knew that Future and Metro Boomin were dropping their album We Don't Trust You. However, we didn't know the features, and we certainly didn't know that this would set off a nuclear reaction that would create a hip-hop civil war. Of course, we are alluding to Kendrick Lamar's verse on the song "Like That." Even without Kendrick's verse, this would be the best song on the album. From the sensational production to Future's catchy hook, the song is a powerhouse. Although, it is Kendrick's verse that really takes it to legendary heights.

In his feature, Lamar takes aim at Drake and J. Cole for teaming up on the track "First Person Shooter," a song that Kendrick was rumored to have been approached for. He takes direct aim at the concept of the "big three" and claims he is the only one sitting atop the throne. It was an energetic verse that featured some of K. Dot's signature vocal embellishments, and some double-entendres to boot. Moreover, it forced Drake and J. Cole's hand, with both artists dropping responses, albeit to varying degrees of success.

A Lyrical Onslaught With "Euphoria"

Following "Like That," J. Cole opened fire with "7 Minute Drill," the final song off of his surprise album Might Delete Later. Unfortunately, this diss track fell flat and it left fans disappointed. To make matters worse, Cole went on stage at Dreamville Festival and apologized to Kendrick. Subsequently, he pulled the song from the album which led to choruses of digital boos and hilarious nicknames like "J. Fold."

With Cole bowing out of the battle, the only challenger left standing was Drake. At first, he put up a great fight. We got "Push Ups," a catchy and formidable diss record that poked fun at Kendrick's height and the financials of his record deal with TDE. The song also planted the seeds of infidelity allegations towards Whitney Alford, Lamar's long-time fiance. From there, Drake kept his foot on the gas with the AI Tupac and Snoop Dogg-assisted "Taylor Made Freestyle," which proved to be in poor taste. Although one could argue he got the reaction he wanted.

This all fueled Kendrick to drop perhaps one of the best lyrical showcases of the decade so far, "Euphoria." This sprawling 6-minute track was the most direct we have heard Kendrick since the "Control" verse in 2013. Overall, he took aim at Drake's upbringing, his parenting skills, his fashion sense, and even his Toronto accent. It was a song that immediately put Kendrick back in the lead, and in many ways, it predicted exactly how the rest of this beef would go.

Kendrick Lamar Claims Victory With "Meet The Grahams" & "Not Like Us"

A few days after the release of "Euphoria," Kendrick Lamar taunted Drizzy with the Instagram-exclusive track "6:16 In LA." This song was more of a warning sign than an actual diss. It was a prophetic declaration that Kendrick knew how Drake was going to respond and that when the response came, he would be ready for it. On schedule, Drake dropped "Family Matters" on the night of Friday, May 3rd, only for Lamar to stomp all over it 45 minutes later.

With the help of one of the most sinister Alchemist beats you will ever hear, Kendrick took Drake to a therapy session. In "Meet The Grahams," Kendrick addresses Drake's family members one by one. He explains to them how Aubrey is falling short and even levels some pretty hefty allegations. However, perhaps the most genius part of the song is how Kendrick attempts to isolate Drake from everyone he loves. It's a masterclass of manipulation that tugs on the heartstrings of the listener and everyone who is addressed by name.

For instance, naming Steph Curry and LeBron James was very intentional. Both men have young daughters, and by taking the "protect the children" angle, Lamar forces Drake's real-life friends to reconsider their associations. He does the same when addressing the women fans who have propped up Drake his whole career. Because without the women fans, how else does Drake become the megastar he is today?

The very next day, Kendrick gave us a surprise drop with "Not Like Us." What else is there to say about this record? From the Mustard beat to the catchy flows and shocking lyrics, this was the biggest song of the entire year. It will go down in history as a Top 5 diss record of all time, and in the eyes of some, it is already Number 1. Additionally, it's a song that topped the Billboard charts and has received numerous Grammy nominations. Drake's response record "The Heart Pt. VI" was pitiful, and a winner was ultimately declared.

The Pop Out

In the immediate aftermath of the battle, Kendrick Lamar announced "The Pop Out," an Amazon Music concert held at the Forum in Los Angeles. This was Kendrick's first real victory lap and it was also a celebration of West Coast culture. DJ Hed's set included performances from Tommy The Clown, AzChike and Rucci, Remble, JasonMartin, and many more. Meanwhile, Mustard brought the house down with Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, and of course, YG.

Meanwhile, Kendrick started off his set with "Euphoria" and eventually delved into his greatest hits, all while reuniting with Black Hippy. Moreover, he performed alongside Dr. Dre, who introduced the very first live performance of "Not Like Us," which was played five times in a row. It was a spectacular show, and it was a huge moment for Los Angeles and California as a whole. The entire West Coast was united that night, a theme that would be re-established on Lamar's latest album, GNX.

K. Dot At The Super Bowl

Following the Drake beef, Kendrick laid dormant yet again. Perhaps the most impressive part about this beef was the fact that Kendrick wasn't even saying anything on social media. No interviews, no antics, just YouTube links with no preamble. It was an efficient display that proved the artist to be a master of strategy. Had Drake taken a similar approach, perhaps he would have had a chance.

Having said that, Kendrick broke his silence on September 8th when he revealed that he would be performing at the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show in New Orleans. This was a controversial decision as some felt like the hometown hero, Lil Wayne should have gotten the nod. However, Kendrick is a phenomenal performer and after his win against Drake, there is no doubt that the honor was well-deserved. Ultimately, the announcement served as another point in K. Dot's favor for being named MVP of hip-hop for 2024.

Kendrick Lamar Ends The Year With GNX

Once again, Kendrick decided to surprise, this time on the morning of November 22nd. He did so by dropping his new album GNX, a 12-track appetizer that seeks to hold fans over until his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February. Overall, this is the type of project that fans have been hoping for from Kendrick. It's not beholden to a concept or a deeper overall meaning. While individual songs like "Reincarnated," "Man At The Garden," and "Gloria" are deeply conceptual, the rest of the album is filled with bangers and R&B slow jams.

"Squabble Up," "tv off," "peekaboo," and "hey now" are tracks that have huge Super Bowl potential. Meanwhile, "luther" is easily the biggest crossover hit on the record, as SZA delivers stunning vocals and harmonization alongside Kendrick. Given the duo have two collaborations on GNX, it only makes sense that they would team up for the Grand National stadium tour which begins in April 2025.