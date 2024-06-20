Tommy The Clown Receives His Flowers After Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

BYAlexander Cole763 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rize Party at the Key Club
Tommy the Clown during Rize Party at the Key Club at Key Club in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Tommy The Clown is beloved in L.A.

Tommy The Clown is someone who is a legend in Los Angeles. Overall, he has been a positive influence on the youth of the city. In the 90s, the dancer became known for performing at parties. He subsequently founded the dance style "clowning" and even jumpstarted the "hip-hop clowns" movement. To this day, Tommy The Clown has his very own academy where he teaches the youth how to dance. He hosts Battle Zone events where competing dance crews get to battle one another. It's been a staple in the city, and on Wednesday night, the man got his flowers.

It all started when Tommy The Clown came out on stage during Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" show. He came out with two competing dance crews and it was a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately, there were some people on social media who were disrespectful to the Los Angeles legend. Some were saying "who's this" while others acted with disinterest and mockery. However, there were a lot more people paying homage to Tommy The Clown and his impact on culture.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances

Tommy The Clown On Stage

"Knowing Tommy the Clown is still alive, well, and crunking with the youth just did sumn to me," one person wrote. "Kendrick on the same stage with Tommy The Clown is one of the most iconic moments in West Coast history. I know it ain’t just me…that shhh hit different," said another. The tributes did not stop there, with one Twitter user saying "I hope Tommy The Clown is constantly rewarded for his work with the youth. Watching the kids dance their hearts out got me emotional. So many kids need productive outlets across America in 2024."

Fans Pay Tribute

Let us know what you thought of DJ Hed bringing out Tommy The Clown, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy last night's show? What were some of your favorite performances from the evening? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Left In A State Of Dismay And Despair As Kendrick Lamar Performs His Drake Disses

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Awards 2022 - Red CarpetMusicRick Ross And James Harden Are Having The Time Of Their Lives At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show2.4K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances191
U.S. Premiere Of "Jackass Forever"MusicTyler The Creator Almost Starts An Earthquake After Surprising Fans At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show3.2K
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver NuggetsMusicLeBron James Spotted In The Crowd At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert2.1K