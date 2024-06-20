Tommy The Clown Receives His Flowers After Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

Tommy The Clown is beloved in L.A.

Tommy The Clown is someone who is a legend in Los Angeles. Overall, he has been a positive influence on the youth of the city. In the 90s, the dancer became known for performing at parties. He subsequently founded the dance style "clowning" and even jumpstarted the "hip-hop clowns" movement. To this day, Tommy The Clown has his very own academy where he teaches the youth how to dance. He hosts Battle Zone events where competing dance crews get to battle one another. It's been a staple in the city, and on Wednesday night, the man got his flowers.

It all started when Tommy The Clown came out on stage during Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" show. He came out with two competing dance crews and it was a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately, there were some people on social media who were disrespectful to the Los Angeles legend. Some were saying "who's this" while others acted with disinterest and mockery. However, there were a lot more people paying homage to Tommy The Clown and his impact on culture.

"Knowing Tommy the Clown is still alive, well, and crunking with the youth just did sumn to me," one person wrote. "Kendrick on the same stage with Tommy The Clown is one of the most iconic moments in West Coast history. I know it ain’t just me…that shhh hit different," said another. The tributes did not stop there, with one Twitter user saying "I hope Tommy The Clown is constantly rewarded for his work with the youth. Watching the kids dance their hearts out got me emotional. So many kids need productive outlets across America in 2024."

Let us know what you thought of DJ Hed bringing out Tommy The Clown, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy last night's show? What were some of your favorite performances from the evening?