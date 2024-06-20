Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Trolls Drake By Putting Dave Free At The Top Of His "Pop Out" Credits

BYAlexander Cole1329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kendrick knows what he's doing.

Kendrick Lamar had the entire hip-hop world in the palm of his hand on Wednesday night. Overall, this was thanks to his "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth in Inglewood. The night was an incredible one for hip-hop fans of all ages. The OGs were treated to legends like Dr. Dre and even South Central staples like Tommy The Clown. Meanwhile, the youth were treated to some of the best young acts the West Coast has to offer. If you love hip-hop, last night was truly something special.

Throughout the evening, fans were looking for clues in regards to whether or not Kendrick was dissing Drake. Of course, there were plenty of clues out there. One of which involved none other than Kendrick's right hand man, Dave Free. On "Family Matters," Drake accused Dave Free of being the father of one of Lamar's kids. Well, on Wednesday night, Kendrick had his fiancee Whitney and his two kids in attendance. Furthermore, Kendrick made sure Dave Free was at the top of the Credits for the evening.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Really Popped Out: The West Coast Is Back On Top

Kendrick Lamar Knows How To Be Subtle

Fans on social media immediately felt as if this was a direct shot at Drake. After all, Dave Free was supposed to be a big punchline for Drizzy and the OVO fans out there. Instead, Kendrick flipped it on them, and he is standing by his guy. Dave Free is the creative mind behind pgLang, so it should come as no surprise that he was also listed as a creative director for the event. If one thing is for certain, every single person behind last night's event should be proud of what they put together.

Let us know what you thought of the Kendrick Lamar show, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about all of the West Coast unification that went down? Who was your favorite performer from the entire evening? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: The Weeknd Pops Out At Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth Show In Los Angeles

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
dave free kendrick lamarMusicWho Is Dave Free & What's His Relationship To Kendrick Lamar?12.9K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Of The KIA Forum As Dr. Dre Intros "Not Like Us"2.7K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Performs "Euphoria" Live For The First Time: Watch3.0K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances1040