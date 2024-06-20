Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Trolls Drake By Putting Dave Free At The Top Of His "Pop Out" Credits

Kendrick knows what he's doing.

Kendrick Lamar had the entire hip-hop world in the palm of his hand on Wednesday night. Overall, this was thanks to his "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth in Inglewood. The night was an incredible one for hip-hop fans of all ages. The OGs were treated to legends like Dr. Dre and even South Central staples like Tommy The Clown. Meanwhile, the youth were treated to some of the best young acts the West Coast has to offer. If you love hip-hop, last night was truly something special.

Throughout the evening, fans were looking for clues in regards to whether or not Kendrick was dissing Drake. Of course, there were plenty of clues out there. One of which involved none other than Kendrick's right hand man, Dave Free. On "Family Matters," Drake accused Dave Free of being the father of one of Lamar's kids. Well, on Wednesday night, Kendrick had his fiancee Whitney and his two kids in attendance. Furthermore, Kendrick made sure Dave Free was at the top of the Credits for the evening.

Kendrick Lamar Knows How To Be Subtle

Fans on social media immediately felt as if this was a direct shot at Drake. After all, Dave Free was supposed to be a big punchline for Drizzy and the OVO fans out there. Instead, Kendrick flipped it on them, and he is standing by his guy. Dave Free is the creative mind behind pgLang, so it should come as no surprise that he was also listed as a creative director for the event. If one thing is for certain, every single person behind last night's event should be proud of what they put together.