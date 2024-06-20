The Weeknd Pops Out At Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth Show In Los Angeles

Looks like Kendrick Lamar's "Sidewalks" collaborator also wanted to see "Not Like Us" live, adding fuel to the fire of XO's Drake beef.

Kendrick Lamar sure popped out last night on Juneteenth at Inglewood, California, and both the crowd and the stage held some very special guests for the occasion. Moreover, a new video emerged on social media of The Weeknd partying with Big Hit during the show, particularly at the moment in which ScHoolboy Q came out to perform "Collard Greens" and complete the long-awaited reunion of Black Hippy alongside K.Dot, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock. It seems like the two were having a great time, and we can only wonder what other celebrities and musicians were also in attendance for the concert.

Furthermore, The Weeknd's appearance is particularly interesting, since he most likely has more than one reason to show his support. Not only is Kendrick Lamar a former collaborator (see Starboy's "Sidewalks"), but Abel Tesfaye also dissed Drake during the WE (STILL) DON'T TRUST YOU collaborative album series from Future and Metro Boomin. OVO and XO's beef took center stage after years of speculation and rumored tension, and The Boy clapped back with some bars for his Canadian rivals on his "Push Ups" and "Family Matters" disses. For what it's worth, the "Gasoline" superstar didn't really respond much to any of this drama besides his subliminal shots on "All To Myself."

The Weeknd At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

Elsewhere in the crowd, other notable names that popped out at Kendrick Lamar's show included NBA superstars like James Harden and LeBron James. In fact, DeMar DeRozan (who caught a lyrical nod from Kendrick on "Not Like Us" for leaving the Toronto Raptors) and Russell Westbrook went onstage to dance to this diss track and rep their Los Angeles roots. Some of these guests and invitees were expected; others were complete surprises. All in all, it made for a pretty grand moment to witness.

Meanwhile, a lot of folks are now wondering what Drake must think of all these folks who went to Kendrick Lamar's show. Maybe he's not that surprised at The Weeknd's appearance, or doesn't really care altogether that much. Either way, there are probably still some more names that we'll see attached to this event that will emerge in the coming days. Fans of these artists can only hope that The Idol creative's attendance means that there's another Ken collab in the cards.

