Kendrick Lamar & His Explosive "Pop Out" Show Have Fans Hilariously Speculating On Drake's Reaction To It

Drake hasn't really said much that either directly or subliminally hints at his thoughts on the L.A. concert, so there's plenty of speculation.

What many people jokingly called "Hatechella" last night had a bit more to it than that, but regardless, Kendrick Lamar and his "Pop Out" concert with what felt like the entire West Coast was a pretty scathing way to claim victory against Drake. The man opened with "Euphoria," and it was clear from Ken's very first note that this was going to be a nasty double-down against his opponent. While Drake hasn't said much to indicate his thoughts on the matter (though there are hints), there are many fans on both sides currently speculating on what his reaction must've been like and what he did or is doing right now that could reflect that.

Furthermore, one of the main factors driving these Drake theories is that Kendrick Lamar had a lot of people in attendance that were not as obviously on Team K.Dot before, but certainly look like they are now. The biggest examples of this are a couple of NBA players. DeMar DeRozan (whom Kendrick rapped about leaving the Toronto Raptors on "Not Like Us") and Russell Westbrook took the stage to dance to the diss, and LeBron James and James Harden were in attendance. "Lebron rapping along to 'the other vaginal option' gonna send Drake into a tailspin lmaooooo," one fan wrote.

LeBron James At Kendrick Lamar's Concert

Meanwhile, another big factor of many of these reactions, especially from the OVO camp, is how Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast should thank Drake for this. After all, a lot of people see this success as a direct result of using The Boy's name for "clout," as bizarre as it is to say one of the biggest rappers alive someone who needs any more of that. But there's a lot of new things that Mr. Morale did in the beef's aftermath, like speaking at Compton College and reuniting Black Hippy, that he might not have done if he didn't have good reason to. Nevertheless, Kendrick also made it clear that this moment means much more to him than any feud, and that this is just capitalizing on one domino that fell and created momentum for much more.

Fans Theorize Drake & His Fans' Reactions To "The Pop Out"