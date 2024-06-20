Drake Could Be Plotting Revenge Against Kendrick Lamar Despite Nonchalant "Summer League" Post

Fans are curious of Drake's next move.

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world, however, his beef with Kendrick Lamar has shown that the mystique can wear off. Overall, fans believe Drake lost, and badly too. Moreover, with Kendrick hosting "The Pop Out" last night, there is no doubt that things were not good for the Toronto artists on Wednesday. The song "Not Like Us" was played five times in a row. Moreover, Whitney Alford was in attendance at the show, which dispelled some of the narratives in Drizzy's diss tracks.

Following the show, some were wondering how Drake may respond. After all, we do know that he likes to lurk the internet to see what people are saying. Well, OVO Mark posted a photo of the OVO crew with Drake, and in this image, the superstar is wearing a shirt that says "Revenge." Of course, this is an Ian Connor brand, although the word itself is what fans are zeroing in on. Now, some believe a song, music video, or even some kind of diss is in the works.

Drake x OVO Mark

Despite this, on Drake's social media, he seemed to be chilling. We say this because of his Instagram story in which he simply wrote "Summer League." It's unclear what Drake even meant by this, although we're sure we will find out soon. If there is one thing for certain, it is that "The Pop Out" reinvigorated everyone's thoughts and feelings towards the feud. For now, that does not benefit Kendrick in any way.

Summer League?