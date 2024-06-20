Drake Could Be Plotting Revenge Against Kendrick Lamar Despite Nonchalant "Summer League" Post

BYAlexander Cole1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Fans are curious of Drake's next move.

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world, however, his beef with Kendrick Lamar has shown that the mystique can wear off. Overall, fans believe Drake lost, and badly too. Moreover, with Kendrick hosting "The Pop Out" last night, there is no doubt that things were not good for the Toronto artists on Wednesday. The song "Not Like Us" was played five times in a row. Moreover, Whitney Alford was in attendance at the show, which dispelled some of the narratives in Drizzy's diss tracks.

Following the show, some were wondering how Drake may respond. After all, we do know that he likes to lurk the internet to see what people are saying. Well, OVO Mark posted a photo of the OVO crew with Drake, and in this image, the superstar is wearing a shirt that says "Revenge." Of course, this is an Ian Connor brand, although the word itself is what fans are zeroing in on. Now, some believe a song, music video, or even some kind of diss is in the works.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Invited Russell Westbrook and Demar DeRozan On Stage During "Not Like Us" Repeat Performance

Drake x OVO Mark

Despite this, on Drake's social media, he seemed to be chilling. We say this because of his Instagram story in which he simply wrote "Summer League." It's unclear what Drake even meant by this, although we're sure we will find out soon. If there is one thing for certain, it is that "The Pop Out" reinvigorated everyone's thoughts and feelings towards the feud. For now, that does not benefit Kendrick in any way.

Summer League?

Let us know what you thought of the performances from last night, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was one of the biggest concerts in the history of hip-hop? How did you feel about the artists Kendrick brought out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford And Kids Spotted At "Pop Out" Show

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Seemingly Lied About Feeding Kendrick Lamar With Fake Daughter Information, DJ Akademiks Reveals38.7K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicDrake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Lied About Dave Free & Whitney Alford Affair20.5K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Domestic Violence Allegations Resurface Thanks To Mysterious "okliar" Website94.4K
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDrake Posts New Photos Of Himself In Nike Gear As Kendrick Lamar Feud Comes To An End7.1K