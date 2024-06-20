Kendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Of The KIA Forum As Dr. Dre Intros "Not Like Us"

Kendrick delivered the performance of a lifetime.

Kendrick Lamar is coming off of a feud with Drake, and as you can imagine, fans are hyped. Overall, Kendrick gave us some truly incredible diss tracks. Two of the best to come from the beef are "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us." Tonight, Kendrick performed them both. He started his show with "Euphoria" and it was absolutely phenomenal. However, he eventually blew the roof of KIA Forum with his first-ever performance of "Not Like Us." Of course, in the eyes of many, this is the song of the summer. Not to mention, Dr. Dre was the one to intro the song.

Fans had been wanting this ever since Kendrick's "Pop Out" show had been announced a couple of weeks ago. Below, you can see the moment that Kendrick Lamar decided to perform the track. It was a moment that fans are going to remember forever, and many couldn't believe they got to witness it live. However, Kendrick truly unloaded the clip tonight. In fact, he even performed "6:16 In LA," which is a song fans didn't really expect him to do.

Kendrick Lamar Did It

This has been an incredible night of music. Earlier in the show, we got some music from some of the West Coast's best artists. Furthermore, some bigger acts like Roddy Ricch, YG, and Tyler, the Creator got to come up on stage. Overall, it was a great moment, and fans were treated to nothing but bangers. If you are a hip-hop fan, then you had to have loved every moment of this. Hopefully some day, Kendrick decides to do it all over again.