White Kendrick Lamar Fans Roasted Online For Missing The Point Of "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar and some of his best friends in the industry are currently performing at the KIA Forum. Overall, it has been a massive celebration of the west coast. Tommy The Clown popped out, while various artists like Bino Rideaux, Cuzzos, Rucci, Remble, and many others performed. At the time of writing this, DJ Hed's set is still ongoing, however, Mustard will be coming up soon. That said, many fans are currently waiting for the man himself, Kendrick Lamar.

As you can imagine, many are hoping for K-Dot to perform "Not Like Us." Some fans have even taken it upon themselves to make custom merch around the song. Below, you can see four fans who have "They Not Like Us" across the front of their shirts, and "Dot Fuck Em Up" across the back. Although one has to appreciate the effort, some couldn't help but see the irony in these shirts. This is because the kids wearing the shirts are white, and the phrase "not like us" is explicitly referring to them.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Rep Their Own Merch

To be fair, the hook in "Not Like Us" has a couple of meanings. On the surface, it is simply a reference to Kendrick's previous bars about Drake being an alleged predator. It is a way for Kendrick to separate himself and his friends from the alleged actions of Drake and his crew. However, the other meaning has to do with the various attacks Kendrick made against Drake pertaining to his cultural awareness. The song calls Drake a colonizer in the rap game. Not to mention, throughout the entire beef, Kendrick took shots at Drake for his background, and how he isn't from the culture like Kendrick himself is. It's way of looping Drake in with the white hip-hop fans who have a tendency to lose sight of how hip-hop got to where it is today. As many on social media noted, these white fans misinterpreting Kendrick's lyrics is a perfect illustration of why a song like "Not Like Us" was needed in the first place.

Fans Weigh In