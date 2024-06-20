White Kendrick Lamar Fans Roasted Online For Missing The Point Of "Not Like Us"

BYAlexander Cole106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
"Not Like Us" has a couple of different meanings.

Kendrick Lamar and some of his best friends in the industry are currently performing at the KIA Forum. Overall, it has been a massive celebration of the west coast. Tommy The Clown popped out, while various artists like Bino Rideaux, Cuzzos, Rucci, Remble, and many others performed. At the time of writing this, DJ Hed's set is still ongoing, however, Mustard will be coming up soon. That said, many fans are currently waiting for the man himself, Kendrick Lamar.

As you can imagine, many are hoping for K-Dot to perform "Not Like Us." Some fans have even taken it upon themselves to make custom merch around the song. Below, you can see four fans who have "They Not Like Us" across the front of their shirts, and "Dot Fuck Em Up" across the back. Although one has to appreciate the effort, some couldn't help but see the irony in these shirts. This is because the kids wearing the shirts are white, and the phrase "not like us" is explicitly referring to them.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Opening Acts For "The Pop Out" Concert Rumored To Include Steve Lacy, YG, & More

Kendrick Lamar Fans Rep Their Own Merch

To be fair, the hook in "Not Like Us" has a couple of meanings. On the surface, it is simply a reference to Kendrick's previous bars about Drake being an alleged predator. It is a way for Kendrick to separate himself and his friends from the alleged actions of Drake and his crew. However, the other meaning has to do with the various attacks Kendrick made against Drake pertaining to his cultural awareness. The song calls Drake a colonizer in the rap game. Not to mention, throughout the entire beef, Kendrick took shots at Drake for his background, and how he isn't from the culture like Kendrick himself is. It's way of looping Drake in with the white hip-hop fans who have a tendency to lose sight of how hip-hop got to where it is today. As many on social media noted, these white fans misinterpreting Kendrick's lyrics is a perfect illustration of why a song like "Not Like Us" was needed in the first place.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you thought of the merch worn by these fans, in the comments section down below. Do you think that it lacked awareness to wear this merch? As for the show itself, what are you hoping to see from Kendrick Lamar and friends tonight? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake Fans Get Roasted For Treating Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Like The Apocalypse

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2MusicKendrick Lamar "Pop Out" Merch Includes New Ho King Fried Rice Reference431
2021 Billboard Music Awards - BackstageMusicDrake Fans Go After Joe Budden For Not Caring About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Bot Usage503
2016 MTV Movie Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Announces First Show Post-Drake Beef: What We Know About "Ken & Friends" Concert2.3K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free2.4K