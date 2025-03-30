Cardi B Breaks Silence After "Crashing Out" On Offset With Bombshell Accusations

BY Cole Blake 1225 Views
Cardi B and Offset have been throwing numerous shots at one another in the public eye amid their ongoing divorce.

Cardi B joked about her "crash out" from earlier this weekend, in which she accused Offset of sending her threatening messages and much more. "After every crash out I eat a seafood boil," she joked on X (formerly Twitter) in one post before referencing a viral moment from Catfish. "Should of never called me a fat Kelly price." She had also claimed that Offset was trying to ruin her love life.

Cardi B made the initial allegations in a rant on X Spaces. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem.” She added: “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex." Cardi further claimed: “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months."

Cardi B & Offset Divorce

Cardi B and Offset first began dating back in 2017 and married later that same year. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together. All-in-all, they share three kids: Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and a newborn daughter they welcomed in 2024. Cardi filed for divorce in July of last year. The two have frequently been trading shots with one another on social media in the time since.

Just days ago, Cardi B claimed that Offset ruined her Valentine's Day plans. "The way this man f*ckin' ruined my Valentine's Day," she told her followers on Instagram Live. "I really want to let y'all know the b*tch-a**ness that he f*ckin' did a couple of days ago. You know what, I'm not even going to do it today [...] I'mma say it soon, but I'mma let a n***a keep trying me."

