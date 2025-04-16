Offset Calls For A Truce With Cardi B's Furious Fans

BY Cole Blake 374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Cardi B appears to be linked to Stefon Diggs after filing for divorce from her husband of many years, Offset, last July.

Offset is calling for a truce with fans of Cardi B. During a back and forth with users on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that he is over the drama and both of them want to move on. “Keep my name out sh*t please thank you tired of this circus I want out let ppl live they life,” the Migos rapper wrote in one post. When another user called him "messy," he responded: "I want peace no smoke I love all bardi gang we grown man she happy let her live she don't want to see this sh*t either man life goes on we can all be friends man.”

Prior to the since-deleted posts, Offset expressed another mature stance on the situation, this week. After Cardi went out with NFL star Stefon Diggs over the weekend, he wrote on Instagram that he's happy for them. In response to clips of them together, one user commented that Offset's "punching the air," to which he quickly clarified: "I'm happy for her!!"

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

Read More: Offset Claims He's Happy For Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Following Their Viral Nightclub Antics

Cardi B and Offset began dating in 2017 and secretly married the same year. They broke up and got back together a number of times during their years-long relationship, but back in July of 2024, Cardi officially filed for divorce. That move came just weeks before she welcomed her third child with Offset.

While Offset's latest move suggests he's happy with Cardi moving on from him, she previously claimed he was furious about the situation. “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” she alleged on X Spaces, last month. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months." She also claimed he ruined her Valentine’s Day celebrations with the mystery man. While she never mentioned Stefon Diggs at the time, there have been rumors about them dating for months.

Read More: Cardi B Breaks Silence After "Crashing Out" On Offset With Bombshell Accusations

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami Relationships Offset Claims He's Happy For Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Following Their Viral Nightclub Antics 2.8K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.5K
Cardi B Accuses Offset Threatening Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Threatening To Kill Her, Warns His New Girlfriend During Explosive Rant 10.6K
Cardi B Offset Valentine's Day Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day 3.9K