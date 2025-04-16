Offset Calls For A Truce With Cardi B's Furious Fans

Offset is calling for a truce with fans of Cardi B. During a back and forth with users on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that he is over the drama and both of them want to move on. “Keep my name out sh*t please thank you tired of this circus I want out let ppl live they life,” the Migos rapper wrote in one post. When another user called him "messy," he responded: "I want peace no smoke I love all bardi gang we grown man she happy let her live she don't want to see this sh*t either man life goes on we can all be friends man.”

Prior to the since-deleted posts, Offset expressed another mature stance on the situation, this week. After Cardi went out with NFL star Stefon Diggs over the weekend, he wrote on Instagram that he's happy for them. In response to clips of them together, one user commented that Offset's "punching the air," to which he quickly clarified: "I'm happy for her!!"

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

Cardi B reveals that Offset has been sending his blogger friends to harass her and her friends. When will this end? @OffsetYRN act your big age. You are not 13!! pic.twitter.com/ITBDVB22N8 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 29, 2025

Cardi B and Offset began dating in 2017 and secretly married the same year. They broke up and got back together a number of times during their years-long relationship, but back in July of 2024, Cardi officially filed for divorce. That move came just weeks before she welcomed her third child with Offset.