Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

Offset and Cardi B are no strangers to cheating scandals, and now, they're wrapped up in yet another one. Recently, blogger 1goatalexis shared various messages on Instagram laying out the drama.

The messages, obtained by Pop Flop, suggest that Cardi believes Offset cheated on her with Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend Ari Fletcher. “Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b*tches alive!” one ambiguous tweet from Fletcher read.

Alexis provided more context, writing, “I kept it p, I ain’t tell the world she was talking about Cardi. I didn’t tell the world how she called Bagg tryna tell on Ari because of Offset.”

She went on to share a DM from Cardi, in which she accuses Offset of sleeping with Fletcher while they were in a relationship and denies sleeping with him herself. It's unclear exactly who this message was sent to.

Cardi B & Offset Drama

“Why you saying that I f*cked offset this weekend? Like b*tch idgaf who you support – lying on my p*ssy is cr*zy and he have not f*cked me neither,” the message reads. “Y’all truly gotta leave me the f*ck alone. We both move on. Tell him to tell you how he was f*cking Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong from moving on huh? Leave me the f*ck alone!!!”

At the time of writing, both Offset and Cardi B have yet to address the messages.

If they're real, however, it wouldn't be the first drama they've been involved in lately. Last month, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces with an explosive rant about her ex.