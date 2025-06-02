Offset never misses an opportunity to annoy his ex-wife Cardi B's peace. After Cardi shared a post gushing over her new relationship with Stefon Diggs, Set would deliver a humorous response on social media.

Offset would speak on the post via a couple tweets on X. Not addressing Cardi directly, the Migos member would label the new relationship great publicity but he'll pass. "Good roll out n PR," tweets Offset. Followed by an image of a basketball player passing a basketball with the caption, "Today I Pass."

Offset's latest tweet follows Stefon Diggs latest Instagram post, featuring fellow Migos' member Quavo. Quavo and his groupmate have been feuding with each other off and on since 2019. They would reunite several times after the death of Takeoff in 2022.

Offset Speaks

Set and Cardi have been exchanging disses toward each other since she gave birth to their third child in 2024. Set would reveal that Cardi slept with Stefon Diggs while pregnant with their child. She would not deny the claim on social media.

Cardi B's new relationship has made headlines with her ex-husband following up with headlines of his own with women overseas. Cardi would address the many women of Offset, claiming they are only with him for the money.

After a courtside debut in New York, Cardi B confirmed her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs in May 2025. A viral Memorial Day Weekend would cement the validity and infaturation the two have for each other.

It appears the beef between Cardi B and Offset is about to heat up. A vicious track from Bardi about her ex-husband is on the way, according to multiple reports. Screen shots of Cardi revealing that her ex-husband slept with Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend Ari Fletcher surfaced in May.