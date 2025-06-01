Cardi B and new boyfriend Stefon Diggs were spotted cozying up in Miami last weekend. The Bronx entertainer appears to recap the weekend in her latest Instagram post. For Bardi, the post appears to be a introduction to the next chapter of her life.

She captioned the post, "Chapter 5... Hello Chapter Six."

The Instagram post is a series of photos and videos showing the new couple partying a yachty, a hotel room filled with roses, and a couple photos of Cardi in stunning poses. Stefon Diggs could be seen in one of the video slapping Cardi's cheeks as she twerks on him.

This is the same Yachty party that landed Diggs under investigation by the NFL after a clip surfaced last week of the football star around a trio women with an pink dust substance. Cardi B was with Diggs during the party and can be heard in the background.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Fans would shower Cardi's comments with love and happiness. "Helll yea sis be in your happy," commented a fan. Jabbing at Offset, another fan commented, " Imagine fumbling Cardi B … TRAGIC."

Rumors of a Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship began in 2024; however, it doesn't appear to have been made official until February 2025. The new relationship follows Cardi's separation from Offset after six years of marriage and three children.

Last week, Cardi B lashed out at her ex-husband after making headlines for requesting spousal support in their divorce battle. Bardi would wish a slow death on Offset in her rant. She shared that the spousal support request stems from her attorneys not corperating with Offset.

In a recent interview, Offset would also claim that his ex-wife doesn't spend time with their children. Cardi would address the claim, revealing all she does is work, focus on her children, and her man. She would make the statement while in Atlanta.