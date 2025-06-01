Cardi B Recaps Getaway With Her Man Stefon Diggs In Latest IG Post

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 263 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Flaunt Romance Relationship News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B is currently developing her sophomore album, which was promised in 2024. It will end her five-year hiatus.

Cardi B and new boyfriend Stefon Diggs were spotted cozying up in Miami last weekend. The Bronx entertainer appears to recap the weekend in her latest Instagram post. For Bardi, the post appears to be a introduction to the next chapter of her life.

She captioned the post, "Chapter 5... Hello Chapter Six."

The Instagram post is a series of photos and videos showing the new couple partying a yachty, a hotel room filled with roses, and a couple photos of Cardi in stunning poses. Stefon Diggs could be seen in one of the video slapping Cardi's cheeks as she twerks on him.

This is the same Yachty party that landed Diggs under investigation by the NFL after a clip surfaced last week of the football star around a trio women with an pink dust substance. Cardi B was with Diggs during the party and can be heard in the background.

More: Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Fans would shower Cardi's comments with love and happiness. "Helll yea sis be in your happy," commented a fan. Jabbing at Offset, another fan commented, " Imagine fumbling Cardi B … TRAGIC."

Rumors of a Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship began in 2024; however, it doesn't appear to have been made official until February 2025. The new relationship follows Cardi's separation from Offset after six years of marriage and three children.

Last week, Cardi B lashed out at her ex-husband after making headlines for requesting spousal support in their divorce battle. Bardi would wish a slow death on Offset in her rant. She shared that the spousal support request stems from her attorneys not corperating with Offset.

In a recent interview, Offset would also claim that his ex-wife doesn't spend time with their children. Cardi would address the claim, revealing all she does is work, focus on her children, and her man. She would make the statement while in Atlanta.

Cardi resides in New York.

More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 12.4K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 15.2K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 22.4K
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Offset Gossip News Gossip Stefon Diggs Ends Hectic Month With Cheeky Quavo Quote Amid Cardi B & Offset Drama 2.1K