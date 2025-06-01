Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track

The release of Cardi B's eagerly anticipated sophomore album is supposedly just around the corner, and recently, fans got a taste of what's to come. This weekend, a song fans have dubbed "Outside" surfaced online, as captured by Live Bitez. In it, she takes several shots at an unnamed man, and it's speculated that Offset was her target.

Things between Cardi and the former Migos member have only gotten uglier since they decided to go their separate ways for good last summer. Last week, for example, Offset filed for spousal support. This earned a fiery response from the femcee, who made it clear that she was not at all pleased.

"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*ck n**** and his f*ck a** team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch a** — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf*cker asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," she said during an explosive Twitter Spaces rant. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

Stefon Diggs Boat

While she's clearly not getting along with Offset these days, she does appear to be on good terms with her new boo, Stefon Diggs. Yesterday, the two of them took to their Instagram Stories to share a photo of themselves at a New York Knicks game, where they hard launched their romance last month.