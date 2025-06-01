Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track

BY Caroline Fisher 1083 Views
Cardi B Unleashes On Offset Track Gossip News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Cardi B went off on Offset on Twitter Spaces, telling him she hopes he will "die slow" amid their messy divorce.

The release of Cardi B's eagerly anticipated sophomore album is supposedly just around the corner, and recently, fans got a taste of what's to come. This weekend, a song fans have dubbed "Outside" surfaced online, as captured by Live Bitez. In it, she takes several shots at an unnamed man, and it's speculated that Offset was her target.

Things between Cardi and the former Migos member have only gotten uglier since they decided to go their separate ways for good last summer. Last week, for example, Offset filed for spousal support. This earned a fiery response from the femcee, who made it clear that she was not at all pleased.

"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*ck n**** and his f*ck a** team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch a** — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf*cker asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," she said during an explosive Twitter Spaces rant. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal

Stefon Diggs Boat

While she's clearly not getting along with Offset these days, she does appear to be on good terms with her new boo, Stefon Diggs. Yesterday, the two of them took to their Instagram Stories to share a photo of themselves at a New York Knicks game, where they hard launched their romance last month.

The sweet posts arrived just days after footage of Diggs on a boat surrounded by various women made headlines. Some fans felt like the interaction was far too flirty for comfort, but Cardi has yet to comment.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
