Cardi B may be in a new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, but she also has to deal with a nasty divorce from Offset. As reported by Complex, she went on Twitter Spaces on Friday (May 30) to react to its latest development.

For those unaware, Offset requested spousal support from Cardi B and accused her of not seeing their kids often, trying to take everything in their marriage, and cutting him out of the family. She denied all of these claims in various explosive statements throughout the livestream.

"I didn't ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage," the Bronx femcee alleged. "Like, I feel like I'm tied up. [...] There is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids, okay? [...] He stood up my kids three times." She also launched various insults at the former Migo, such as hoping he dies a slow death.

Offset Spousal Support

Cardi said 'Set talks to their three kids every single day but hasn't seen them since March. Also, she posited that she would never restrict him from seeing them on any given day, as she wants them to feel the love from both parents.

Then, Cardi B disputed Offset's claims that she's trying to take everything in their marriage. She brought up their gifts towards each other, her solo New Jersey house he allegedly didn't want any part in, and how he allegedly sent her the bill for his Atlanta property for the last year. Also, this allegedly includes other financial burdens like their children's education, security, and other considerations.

Cardi B also blasted Offset for calling The Breakfast Club to make allegedly false claims about this whole process. In addition, she said she's down to split the Atlanta house if he wants. The mother of three just wants her former partner to spend time with his kids. Despite her conflict with his family, she allegedly reached out to them to express concern for him.

Other controversies involving Cardi B and Stefon Diggs continue to make headlines. But this Offset conflict will likely take precedence now.