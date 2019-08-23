Spousal support
- RelationshipsXzibit Selling His Home Amid Divorce BattleThe rapper's California home went on the market for about $4 million.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- GossipTyrese Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $10K Per Month In Child Support: ReportThings got testy in court after the judge snapped at Tyrese while the actor was on the stand.ByErika Marie5.7K Views
- RelationshipsFaith Evans Wants Judge To Deny Stevie J's Request For Spousal Support: ReportEvans reportedly asked a judge to deny her estranged husband's request. ByTaylor McCloud1.9K Views
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Needs To Pay Nicole Young $300K Per Month: Twitter ReactsPeople have something to say about Dr. Dre being ordered to pay his ex-wife $300,000 in monthly spousal support.ByAlex Zidel10.4K Views
- GossipDr. Dre To Pay Nicole Young $300K Per Month In Spousal Support: ReportThe divorced pair reportedly had a hearing this week where they came to a new, yet temporary, agreement.ByErika Marie9.6K Views
- RelationshipsGary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Demands Spousal SupportThe divorce is still being processed, but Kenya Duke is demanding soon-to-be ex-husband Gary Owen to pay up.ByKevin Quinitchett4.3K Views
- GossipMalik Beasley Questions Paternity Of Son, Montana Yao Denied Support: ReportBeasley, who has reportedly been dating Larsa Pippen, continues to battle his estranged wife in court.ByErika Marie7.1K Views
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Ex-Wife Invited Him To Spend The Night After Filing Divorce: ReportAs their divorce hearings continue, new information about Dr. Dre and his ex-wife, Nicole Young, is bring reported. ByBhaven Moorthy114.6K Views
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Warns Ex-Wife To Slow Down Pending End Of Spousal SupportThe hip hop giant has been fronting the bill for all of his ex's living expenses. ByMadusa S.58.2K Views
- RelationshipsCardi B To Amend Divorce Petition To Joint Custody, No Spousal Support: ReportA report states that Cardi wants her divorce from Offset to be as amicable as possible.ByErika Marie7.4K Views
- Pop CultureDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Asks For Nearly $2 Mil In Temporary Spousal Support: ReportShe also has requested that he pay her $5 million lawyer's fees.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole & Daniel Gibson Won't Pay Spousal Or Child Support In Divorce: ReportThe couple finally reached a divorce agreement after three years apart.ByErika Marie17.7K Views
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Claims He Ripped Up Prenup Papers, Making Them InvalidDr. Dre's wife Nicole Young is filing legal documents claiming that their prenup agreement is not valid since he ripped it to shreds two years after tying the knot.ByAlex Zidel12.8K Views
- RelationshipsNiecy Nash & Jay Tucker's Divorce Officially FinalizedNiecy Nash & her husband, Jay Tucker, are no longer. ByDominiq R.4.3K Views
- RandomMan Claims He Burned $1 Million To Avoid Paying Child SupportA former Ottawa mayoral candidate told a Supreme Court judge that he set fire to more than $1 million in an effort to avoid paying spousal and child support.ByLynn S.3.1K Views
- SportsBre Tiesi Demands Spousal Support From Johnny Manziel Then BacktracksIt was all a big misunderstanding.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- GossipWendy Williams Reportedly Has To Pay Ex Kevin Hunter $250K To Find New HomeNot the best news. ByChantilly Post4.9K Views
- RelationshipsTerrence Howard Ordered To Pay $1.3 Mil In Spousal Support To Ex-WifeHe's also responsible for her attorney's fees.ByErika Marie6.7K Views