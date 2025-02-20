Xzibit’s Ex Requests $20K Monthly Spousal Support To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Xzibit stands on the sidelines prior to halftime of an NFC Wild Card game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
Xzibit's ex claims she can no longer afford designer clothes for her or her son.

Xzibit's estranged wife Krista Joiner says she's been struggling financially since she and the artist decided to go their separate ways back in 2021. Recently, she even decided to take these issues to court. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she's asked to modify her spousal support from the rapper since she's allegedly no longer able to afford the lifestyle she wants for herself and their son.

Joiner claims that her and the 12-year-old have had to move out of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house they were renting for $10K per month. She also claims that she doesn't have the money to buy him or herself designer clothing. On top of all of this, she says she's unable to pay for bills, car insurance, vacations, and more.

Xzibit's Divorce
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Rapper XZIBIT performs during half-time of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

She also alleges that Xzibit prioritized buying his girlfriend a luxury vehicle over paying for their son's private school tuition. Allegedly, he's not tried to see the child since September of last year. Joiner's claims don't stop there, however. She accuses Xzibit of slamming their son's head on a table because he had memes of X's girlfriend. She also alleges that Xzibit and his new girlfriend Valerie Eagleson tried to fight her at a studio. Allegedly, this left her with abrasions on her body.

Joiner is asking for Xzibit's spousal support to be increased from $9,313 per month to $21,380 per month. She also wants a finding that he owes her over $750K in arrears. In addition to all of this, she's asking that he hand over $300K in attorney fees.

