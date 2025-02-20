Xzibit’s Ex Requests $20K Monthly Spousal Support To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Xzibit's estranged wife Krista Joiner says she's been struggling financially since she and the artist decided to go their separate ways back in 2021. Recently, she even decided to take these issues to court. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she's asked to modify her spousal support from the rapper since she's allegedly no longer able to afford the lifestyle she wants for herself and their son.
Joiner claims that her and the 12-year-old have had to move out of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house they were renting for $10K per month. She also claims that she doesn't have the money to buy him or herself designer clothing. On top of all of this, she says she's unable to pay for bills, car insurance, vacations, and more.
Xzibit's Divorce
She also alleges that Xzibit prioritized buying his girlfriend a luxury vehicle over paying for their son's private school tuition. Allegedly, he's not tried to see the child since September of last year. Joiner's claims don't stop there, however. She accuses Xzibit of slamming their son's head on a table because he had memes of X's girlfriend. She also alleges that Xzibit and his new girlfriend Valerie Eagleson tried to fight her at a studio. Allegedly, this left her with abrasions on her body.
Joiner is asking for Xzibit's spousal support to be increased from $9,313 per month to $21,380 per month. She also wants a finding that he owes her over $750K in arrears. In addition to all of this, she's asking that he hand over $300K in attorney fees.