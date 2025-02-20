Xzibit’s Ex Requests $20K Monthly Spousal Support To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Xzibit's estranged wife Krista Joiner says she's been struggling financially since she and the artist decided to go their separate ways back in 2021. Recently, she even decided to take these issues to court. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she's asked to modify her spousal support from the rapper since she's allegedly no longer able to afford the lifestyle she wants for herself and their son.

Joiner claims that her and the 12-year-old have had to move out of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house they were renting for $10K per month. She also claims that she doesn't have the money to buy him or herself designer clothing. On top of all of this, she says she's unable to pay for bills, car insurance, vacations, and more.

Xzibit's Divorce

Rapper XZIBIT performs during half-time of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

She also alleges that Xzibit prioritized buying his girlfriend a luxury vehicle over paying for their son's private school tuition. Allegedly, he's not tried to see the child since September of last year. Joiner's claims don't stop there, however. She accuses Xzibit of slamming their son's head on a table because he had memes of X's girlfriend. She also alleges that Xzibit and his new girlfriend Valerie Eagleson tried to fight her at a studio. Allegedly, this left her with abrasions on her body.