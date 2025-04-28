Xzibit Officially Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife

Xzibit is pushing to regain his single status, filing new legal documents in Los Angeles to move his divorce forward.

TMZ reports the rapper requested the court to bifurcate his divorce proceedings. This legal move would separate his marital status from unresolved matters like child support and spousal support, allowing him to be declared legally single while negotiations continue.

Xzibit and his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, have been separated for more than four years. Though a trial date is reportedly set for next month, Xzibit acknowledges the process could stretch on indefinitely. Rather than remain legally tied to a marriage long since broken, he hopes to officially close this chapter.

His attorneys also noted ongoing attempts to communicate with Krista and her legal team. According to the documents, they have not received a response since earlier this month. Xzibit’s team emphasized the urgency of finalizing the matter, pointing to the prolonged nature of their split and the lack of progress in settlement discussions.

Xzibit’s Divorce

This filing follows Krista’s recent request for a substantial increase in support payments. Earlier this year, she petitioned the court for an additional $30,000 per month, arguing that she and the son she shares with Xzibit had been forced to abandon their previous standard of living.

Krista claimed they moved out of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that cost $10,000 a month to rent. She also stated that they could no longer afford designer clothing or other luxuries they once enjoyed.

Xzibit's move to separate his legal status from the financial proceedings reflects a broader frustration with the slow pace of their divorce. By focusing on changing his marital designation first, he seeks personal closure while the financial aspects continue to unfold.

Their lengthy separation mirrors the tensions that often arise when public figures face drawn-out divorces. Xzibit, once a staple of MTV’s Pimp My Ride and a respected figure in hip-hop, now finds himself entangled in a deeply private battle playing out in court filings.

As both sides navigate the next steps, the legal outcome remains uncertain. Yet Xzibit's actions suggest a clear desire to reclaim his independence, legally and emotionally, after years in limbo.