Xzibit Clarifies How Kendrick Lamar Keeps Beating Drake In The Beef

Xzibit has weighed in on the high-stakes lyrical feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, offering insight grounded in hard-won perspective. During a recent appearance on Johnny James’ YouTube channel, the West Coast veteran reflected on the ongoing clash between two of hip-hop’s most influential voices, comparing the dynamic to picking a fight with someone who relishes combat. “I love what Kendrick is doing,” Xzibit said around the 90-minute mark of the interview. “You don’t challenge someone who enjoys the fight.” With decades in the game, Xzibit understands the psychological warfare embedded in rap battles, where bars often cut deeper than fists.
Yet while he praised Kendrick’s strategy, Xzibit pushed back on the idea that Drake had been completely eclipsed. “Drake’s not finished. He’s not dead. Kendrick didn’t kill the man,” he insisted. “He’s one song away from being back where he was.” The “Restless” artist imagined a possible reconciliation between the two stars, likening it to the infamous tension between NBA legends Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. “The perfect end would be them sitting down and talking. Getting some clarity, finding peace.”
Xzibit On Kendrick Lamar & Drake
Xzibit isn’t the only rap elder weighing in. Last month, RZA spoke about the Kendrick vs. Drake feud during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Comparing it to a cinematic battle between Godzilla and King Kong, the Wu-Tang founder emphasized its cultural relevance. “It’s valuable in hip-hop because it’s a sport,” RZA explained. “We challenge MCs. We challenge DJs, breakers, graffiti writers. Confrontation is part of it. He added a crucial caveat: “It’s healthy—if it stays on wax. If it stays in the music. Once it hits the streets and someone gets hurt, it’s gone too far.”
As the Kendrick-Drake battle continues to unfold, veterans like Xzibit and RZA are offering more than commentary—they’re sounding the alarm. Behind the bars and the bravado lies a legacy shaped by both lyrical brilliance and devastating loss. For fans and artists alike, the hope is that this clash remains a showcase of skill, not a prelude to violence.
