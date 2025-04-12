Xzibit Clarifies How Kendrick Lamar Keeps Beating Drake In The Beef

Xzibit has weighed in on the high-stakes lyrical feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, offering insight grounded in hard-won perspective. During a recent appearance on Johnny James’ YouTube channel, the West Coast veteran reflected on the ongoing clash between two of hip-hop’s most influential voices, comparing the dynamic to picking a fight with someone who relishes combat. “I love what Kendrick is doing,” Xzibit said around the 90-minute mark of the interview. “You don’t challenge someone who enjoys the fight.” With decades in the game, Xzibit understands the psychological warfare embedded in rap battles, where bars often cut deeper than fists.



Yet while he praised Kendrick’s strategy, Xzibit pushed back on the idea that Drake had been completely eclipsed. “Drake’s not finished. He’s not dead. Kendrick didn’t kill the man,” he insisted. “He’s one song away from being back where he was.” The “Restless” artist imagined a possible reconciliation between the two stars, likening it to the infamous tension between NBA legends Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. “The perfect end would be them sitting down and talking. Getting some clarity, finding peace.”