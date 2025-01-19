Xzibit Explains How Drake Loss To Kendrick Lamar: "Stepped To Someone You Shouldn't"

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Xzibit analyzes Drake's loss to Kendrick Lamar.

Xzibit was the latest guest on Drink Champs and took a moment to share his thoughts on the infamous beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar last year. X told N.O.R.E. that Drizzy lost the beef because he underestimated his opponent. "What we're seeing now is the repercussions of stepping on somebody you shouldn't have stepped to," said Xzibit. X is a veteran in West Coast hip-hop who dealt with beef in the past. He has frequently discussed his previous beef with the late 2Pac. He was also around for the beef between Murder Inc. and Aftermath/Shady/G-Unit.

Rap fans shared mixed reviews of Xzibit's remarks. A fan tweeted, "Honestly, even if the boy took Kendrick seriously, he still would've gotten washed. It would just be slightly less embarrassing." Agreeing with the West Coast support, another fan tweeted: "OK so says the west coast guy who used to pimp beat up ice cream trucks back in the days, move on bro, we don't care. If I need an opinion from him, is to tell me the latest car radio I should fit in my Audi."

Xzibit Explains How Drake Loss Against Kendrick Lamar

X-to-the-Z previously discussed the Drake and Kendrick beef with TMZ. Unsurprisingly, his West Coast loyalty had him leaning toward K. Dot, though he acknowledged Drake’s undeniable talent. He praised the competitive energy in their bars, noting that healthy rivalry can push the culture forward. However, he expressed concern over reports of gunfire near Drake’s house, emphasizing that competition in hip-hop should stay lyrical, not violent.

The beef has taken a legal turn, with Drizzy filing a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group last week. The 6 God claims that the label used illegal tactics to promote Lamar's massive hit, "Not Like Us," to damage his reputation. The 81-page document claims that Lamar's track used antisemitic lyrics about Drake. The lawsuit requests a jury trial in the near future.

