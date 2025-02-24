Want To Produce Like Dr. Dre? Xzibit Reveals The Iconic Producer's Biggest Production Secrets

Xzibit came close to signing with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment but remained loyal to Loud Records, he revealed in a recent conversation. “Jimmy [Iovine] and Dre wanted to sign me, but Steve Rifkind, who ran Loud, shut it down,” Xzibit said. “He told them, ‘Xzibit is like my son. We started together, and we’re going to finish together.’” The deal never happened, but Dre’s impact on Xzibit’s career was undeniable.

Even without an Aftermath contract, Xzibit had the rare privilege of Dre’s executive production on multiple albums. He also witnessed the producer’s legendary attention to detail while working on 2001, the 1999 classic that helped define West Coast Hip-Hop. One of Dre’s most unconventional techniques was something he called “mastering the 13th note.” “Dre put the beat on and told us to stay in the pocket of the ‘13th note’—which is silence,” Xzibit recalled. “If you get it right, it changes the whole feel of the track.” Timing wasn’t the only demand. Dre also insisted that every verse open with a nod to West Coast rap history.

Xzibit & Dr. Dre's Collaboration History

“He made us start with a classic West Coast lyric. I used ‘Pistol Grip Pump’ by Volume 10: ‘I was raised in a hood called what-the-death!’” Xzibit is among a roster of legendary rapper that Dr. Dre transformed into global superstars with his unique production. Among them are Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and The Game. Dr. Dre continues to produce iconic moments to this day, including the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium.