Dr. Dre's Mixing Console Breaks Auction Record For Hip-Hop Gear

Dr. Dre continues to stand as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time. While that doesn't come with a set price tag, the value of his old possessions reflects at least part of that crucial legacy.

According to AllHipHop, the producer's SSL 4000 G+ mixing console recently broke the record for the highest-selling piece of hip-hop studio gear to sell at a memorabilia auction. The Realest oversaw a $165,000 sale of the console, which currently sits at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. With this piece of tech, Dre worked on classic albums from Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Gwen Stefani.

Furthermore, the previous record was a $69,000 sale of RZA's E-mu SP-1200 drum machine, which he used for the Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 classic, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As for the West Coast legend's mixing console, collector Ryan Zurrer took to Twitter to voice his excitement about his purchase.

"Still the same OG, but low key," he tweeted. "Grateful to pick up the signature instrument that Dre took the time to perfect the beat… brought the oldies, taught you to smoke trees …still DRE. This iconic part of hip hop history will be available to the public @thhmuseum because it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none."

Dr. Dre Discography

This "Straight Outta West Coast Hip-Hop" auction also featured memorabilia items from Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, N.W.A.'s DJ Yella, and others. These included Yella's RIAA plaque for Straight Outta Compton, Tha Doggfather's handwritten lyrics, and Xzibit's signed scripts and art proofs.

For those unaware of The Realest, the collectibles company works with the NFL, the NBA, NBC/Universal, Paramount, and various other individuals and entities in the entertainment world. As such, this hip-hop crossover comes as no surprise.