- MusicMike Dean Deletes Post About Mixing "UTOPIA"Is Mike Dean just trolling us?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Late Registration" Engineer Says Lupe Fiasco Has The Best Rap Album He's Ever MixedLupe Fiasco's next album, tentatively titled "Drill Music In Zion," has received early praise from "Late Registration" engineer Craig Bauer.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBobby Shmurda Busts A Move & Provides Album UpdateBobby Shmurda's new album is currently being mixed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Returns To Studio For Final "Certified Lover Boy" TouchesNot long after confirming "Certified Lover Boy" was in the mixing stages, Drake has returned to the studio for the finishing touches. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEngineering With Battlecat: How A West Coast Legend Continues To Shape SoundThe legendary west coast pioneer DJ Battlecat breaks down his journey with music, the importance of analog technology, and how his new partnership with Audible Reality has allowed him the opportunity to share his ears with the masses. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo Says That Migos' "Culture 3" Is "Going Into Mixing"Quavo says that Migos' "Culture 3" is going into mixing.By Cole Blake
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Teases New Album In Mixing StagesAfter sparking hype for his anticipated new album, Isaiah Rashad teases that he's currently in the mixing stages. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is In The Mixing StagesNot long after teasing two hours worth of unreleased music, Lil Uzi Vert confirms that he has officially entered the mixing stages of his next project. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Is Updating Mixes Of "Jesus Is King" On Streaming Services"Jesus Is King" is getting the "Life of Pablo" treatment. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West's Engineer Mike Dean Offers Cruel "Jesus Is King" Update"Jesus Is King" might not be coming anytime soon.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJoyner Lucas Releases "Tully" App To Protect Unreleased Music & MoreJoyner Lucas unveils the "Tully" app. By Aida C.
- MusicOffset's New Album Has Entered The Mastering StageOffset's debut solo album will soon be upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Demystifying The Mastering ProcessFamiliarize yourself with the "dark art of mastering."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Guru Spills The Tea On Jay-Z's "What's Free" VerseAnthony Cruz brought Young Guru into the fold, to give Meek's album that "classic Roc-A-Fella feel."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Updated With New MixKanye West's most recent album gets some changes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAnderson .Paak Talks Mixing With Dr. Dre, Prank Calls Wale & MoreWith friends like Wale and engineers like Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak is set for life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak's New Album Is Done, Dr. Dre AnnouncesAnderson .Paak's new album is on the way.By Aron A.