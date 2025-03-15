Playboi Carti Updates New Album "MUSIC" On Spotify To Fix Mixing Issues

Playboi Carti may have taken over four years to finally drop his highly anticipated new album MUSIC, but we all know that Rome wasn't built in a day. As such, it's not that surprising to find out that this project might change a little bit in the near future, as it already underwent an update. This LP reportedly got a remastered rework on Spotify to fix various mixing issues, and other streaming platforms will get a similar treatment soon. Of course, we can't help but point out the irony here. His newest effort contains some of his most distorted, noisy, and chaotic instrumentals and performances to date.

Regardless of whether or not the opening track "POP OUT" makes your ears bleed or not, people are loving Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC. It became the first record of 2025 to reach number one on Apple Music in over 100 different countries. Kanye West still holds the all-time record, though, as his 2021 full-length Donda achieved this feat in over 150 countries upon its release. Either way, pair this up with a staggering first day on Spotify and you have a true success.

Playboi Carti New Album

Playboi Carti garnered 139 million Spotify streams for MUSIC in its first 24 hours on the streaming platform, surpassing The Weeknd and his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow for 2025's biggest debut on the platform. Also, it's the seventh-biggest debut for an album of all time on Spotify, which is wild to see. We'll see whether or not these fixed mixing issues make people keep the project in rotation longer, although that seems unlikely. Rather, the best outcome from this is that hopefully the music sounds better now, as some rough mixes are part of the charm on certain tracks.