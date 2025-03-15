Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Becomes First 2025 Album To Achieve This Astonishing Apple Music Feat

The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" has been a streaming powerhouse already and it's translated to it becoming a worldwide success.

After all the false promises, billboards, as well as Instagram and YouTube teasers, Playboi Carti finally delivered MUSIC. So far, the reviews on the rapper's third studio album are all over the place. You have some calling it the album of the year and others labeling it the worst of 2025. Some are also indifferent on it with most of the critiques being around the beefy tracklist. Moreover, due to the few years of waiting, some listeners feel that it's not living up to the hype. But still, with the Georgia native being one of the most in-demand acts right now, a majority of the community has come out to see what it's got to offer.

In just 24 hours, MUSIC has racked up over 139 million streams on Spotify. That makes it (by far) the biggest opening day for any album in 2025, surpassing The Weeknd and Hurry Up Tomorrow. Abel's January project collected 58 million. Even more impressively, Playboi Carti now holds the seventh largest first-day stream total of all time. This will be the just one of the many performance-related accomplishments for it, though. In addition to this Spotify feat, he's also seeing just as much success on Apple Music, too.

Playboi Carti MUSIC

Per NFR Podcast, Playboi Carti's MUSIC is currently number one in over 100 countries. For reference, there are 195. It's the first to do that this year, beating out The Weeknd, Drake, Lady Gaga with MAYHEM, Bad Bunny, among others. If you're wondering which album has the most all-time, Kanye West's Donda still holds that title with over 150 countries. Overall, this a tremendous way to start Carti's year and we are sure more accolades will be coming his way.

The "Shoota" MC left off the follow-up to Whole Lotta Red yesterday morning, March 14. The project boasts a whopping 30 songs and a plethora of high-profile guests. Familiar faces in Travis Scott (4X), Future (2X), and Ty Dolla $ign make appearances. Lil Uzi Vert (2X) also reunites with Carti here for the first time since 2018. However, the biggest draw is Kendrick Lamar, who serves as the project's surprise feature. He shows up on three cuts, including "MOJO JOJO," "GOOD CREDIT," and "BACKD00R." Rounding out the list are Jhene Aiko (or SZA?), Skepta, The Weeknd, and Young Thug.

