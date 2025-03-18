Playboi Carti Receives Nice Sales Bump In Latest First-Week Projections Update

Playboi Carti's status as one of the "It boys" in hip-hop was solidified before MUSIC even hit streaming platforms. You could argue that the entire lead-up to his third studio LP earned him that title. Fans have been absolutely dying to get it into the hands essentially since the ensuing months after Whole Lotta Red. Now that it's here, The Vamps have been showing out in terms of numbers across the board. That includes streaming and sales projections. Let's start with the plays first because they are truly remarkable. On day one, MUSIC raked in 139 million streams, easily the largest of 2025 so far. With that mark, it made it the seventh highest streaming debut of all time!

Day two, Playboi Carti was able to draw in an additional 89.7 million plays. All in all, it's a monumental feat and that's just on Spotify. MUSIC has been crushing it on Apple Music as well, taking the top spot in over 100 countries. Sure, all of these digital stats are bolstered by the fact that there are 30 songs on the record. However, fans still have to tune in and they certainly have. Even if you don't think that the long wait was worth it, from a number's perspective, the stats don't lie.

When Did Playboi Carti Drop MUSIC?

As for the sales figures, they are very, very strong as well. During the pre-sale phase, DJ Akademiks reported that Playboi Carti already moved 145,000 units. Since then, that first-week number has only gone up, and steadily we may add. Just yesterday, a report from NFR Podcast revealed that Carti was looking at 250,000. Now, there's a strong possibility that sails over the 300,000 mark per the aggregator. Of course, he's well on his way to debuting at number one on the Hot 200.