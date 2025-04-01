Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Eligible For Gold Certification Just Three Weeks After Release

MUSIC, even if can't buy into the hype surrounding it, is probably going to be one of the defining records for the 2020s. It is early, yes. But with the long wait, the explosive collaborations, and the unique takes on the ATL trap sound, we feel Playboi Carti did it again. It's going to be interesting to see how his third studio album ages over time, especially on the motion it has. Will it usher in another wave of rappers like Whole Lotta Red? We will just have to wait and see. It is looking that way though on the sales side of things.

Per Kurrco, MUSIC is already eligible for gold certification by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). For those who don't know, an album or single has to sell 500,000 equivalent units. Overall, this is a pretty incredible feat considering how short the project has been on the market. It dropped just under three weeks ago with the official release date being March 14. However, it getting to this number this quickly isn't also that much of a surprise. In its first week, MUSIC moved nearly 300,000 copies. Then, in week two, Carti fans scooped up an additional 131,000 units of the album.

Playboi Carti Drops Deluxe To MUSIC

But it goes beyond the sales for the Georgia luminary. All 30 tracks from the standard version of the record all charted on the Hot 100. Moreover, he managed to do Taylor Swift-levels in terms of first-week streams on Spotify. For context, The Tortured Poets Department did close to 400 million. Right now, outside of Kendrick Lamar, rap is being run by the elusive, lanky, and rageful MC that is Playboi Carti.