Rihanna References: The Mogul’s Most Iconic Lyric Name-Drops In Music

She referred to herself in her own song, "Hard," when she stated, "That Rihanna reign just won't let up," but that isn't the only track to mention the Fenty mogul. That 2009 song was just one of several tracks that give a nod to RihRih, and most talk about her fashion, looks, swag, or all of the above. It isn't surprising; Rihanna's name carries weight far beyond the music industry. As a global icon, fashion magnate, and cultural force, she’s not just an artist—she’s a reference point.

Over the years, rappers and singers alike have name-dropped her in lyrics, using her as a symbol of beauty, success, and unattainable allure. Whether it’s a flex, a flirtation, or a sign of respect, hearing "Rihanna" in a song almost always adds a layer of intrigue. From Hip Hop braggadocio to pop tracks, these songs prove that Rihanna’s influence stretches far beyond her own discography—even though she's not keen on people writing love songs about her. Here’s a look at some of the most notable songs that mention her name.

A$AP Rocky – "Pain" (2011): A Foreshadowing Of A Future Power Couple

Long before A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became Hip Hop’s favorite It-couple, Rocky casually name-dropped her in his 2011 track "Pain," featuring Overdoz. At the time, the Harlem rapper was still an emerging star, making waves with his Live.Love.A$AP mixtape, while Rihanna was already a dominant force in music, fashion, and pop culture. Even then, Rocky seemed to recognize Rihanna’s untouchable status, referencing her in a witty play on one of her biggest hits.

This clever bar nods to Rihanna’s 2007 smash hit "Umbrella," using its signature "ella ella" refrain. At the time, the lyric was just another example of rappers name-dropping Rihanna as a symbol of beauty, luxury, and pop royalty. However, in hindsight, it feels almost prophetic. What was once a casual lyrical flex became reality a decade later when Rocky and Rihanna’s friendship evolved into a high-profile romance, solidifying them as one of the most stylish and influential couples in the business.

Lyrics:

I never lie, never tell a lie, I would testify

Set aside dreams, I'm a king, ask Coretta Scott

Cute face, fat ass, and a nice set of thighs

Rihanna weave, I need an umbrella, ella, ella, ah

Drake – "Buried Alive Interlude" Ft. Kendrick Lamar (2011): A Subtle Yet Telling Reference

Drake and Rihanna’s history is well-documented, spanning from hit collaborations to a rumored on-again, off-again romance that kept fans speculating for years. While their chemistry was most evident in songs like "Take Care" and "Work," Drake subtly cited Rihanna in "Buried Alive Interlude," a deep-cut from his 2011 album Take Care. The track, which hosted a feature by future foe Kendrick Lamar, serves as a reflective, almost poetic meditation on fame and the pressures of the industry.

Though brief, the mention captures the weight of Rihanna’s cultural influence. At the time, Rihanna was at the height of her Loud era, dominating the charts and solidifying herself as a global superstar. The lyric alludes to the idea that proximity to Rihanna could be both a status symbol and a strategic move—her fame was so powerful that even rivals or skeptics would set aside their differences for a chance to be in her orbit.

The mention of Rihanna in "Buried Alive Interlude" is particularly interesting in the context of Drake’s career. By 2011, their relationship was already the subject of rumors, with whispers of a romantic connection following their "What's My Name?" collaboration the year before. Whether the line was purely observational or had deeper implications regarding Drake’s own experience with Rihanna remains up for debate. Regardless, it’s another example of how her name carries weight in Hip Hop.

Lyrics:

Bright lights and Rihanna as a lady friend

My vice is similar, women love when you're my type

And you're winnin' from everything that your palm write

Meek Mill Ft. Kendrick Lamar – "A1 Everything" (2012): Rihanna As The Ultimate Status Symbol

Meek Mill has never been shy about flexing his success, and on "A1 Everything"—a track from his 2012 mixtape Dreamchasers 2—he makes it clear that his lifestyle is nothing short of top-tier. The song, featuring Kendrick Lamar in his second mention on this list, is filled with bars about luxury and power. Among them, Meek name-drops Rihanna to emphasize the caliber of women he associates with.

This lyric is simple but speaks volumes. By 2012, Rihanna was not just a hitmaker—she was an untouchable cultural icon. To say he has a “Rihanna type” suggests that the women in Meek’s life are on that same level—elite, desirable, and commanding respect. In Hip Hop, name-dropping Rihanna has often been a shorthand for describing a woman who is not just physically attractive but also powerful in her own right.

Lyrics:

My new young chick look exactly like Rihanna

Ass like Nicki, but she yellow like Madonna

I take her to the mall, buy her all types of designers

YSL, fly Chanel, all that Dolce & Gabbana

A$AP Rocky – "Fashion Killa" (2013): Rihanna Lyrics Proving She's The Pinnacle Of Style & Luxury

By the time A$AP Rocky dropped "Fashion Killa" in 2013, he had already established himself as Hip Hop’s resident fashion connoisseur. The song, from his debut album Long. Live. A$AP, is a love letter to a woman whose style is so elite that she’s on par with high-fashion brands—and, of course, Rihanna.

This line is short but impactful, using Rihanna as the ultimate benchmark for confidence. By 2013, Rihanna had cemented herself as one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in the world, consistently pushing boundaries and redefining trends. She wasn’t just wearing designer labels—she was influencing them, collaborating with brands and making waves with her daring streetwear-meets-high-fashion aesthetic.

Calling a woman’s attitude “Rihanna” was a way of saying she carried herself with the same level of boldness and edge that made Rihanna a dominant force in both music and fashion. What makes this mention even more interesting in hindsight is the real-life connection between Rocky and Rihanna. At the time, their relationship was purely friendly and professional—she even appeared in the "Fashion Killa" music video, playing his stylish muse. However, years later, the two would evolve from collaborators to a power couple.

Lyrics:

Come be my Aunt Jemima (Right)

And if you is a rider, we'll go shoppin' like mañana (Right)

Her attitude Rihanna (Uh)

She get it from her mama (Yeah)

She jiggy like Madonna, but she trippy like Nirvana (Woo)

Cardi B – "She Bad" (2018): Rihanna Lyrics Showing She's The Ultimate Fantasy

Cardi B has never been one to shy away from daring declarations, and on "She Bad" from her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, she takes her signature confidence to the next level. Over a stripped-down, bass-heavy beat, she raps about wealth and desire, dropping a name that instantly commands attention. Her Rihanna lyrics are playful yet provocative, highlighing Rihanna’s undeniable appeal. Cardi’s lyric is about admiration, positioning Rihanna as the ultimate fantasy, someone so desirable that even a larger-than-life star like Cardi B would make an open request.

Given Rihanna’s dominance at the time—with her Fenty Beauty line changing the cosmetics industry and her lingerie redefining inclusivity—this reference felt right at home in a song that celebrates power and indulgence. Whether a literal request or just a brash flex, this Rihanna lyric solidifies the singer's place as Hip Hop’s go-to reference for the pinnacle of desirability.

Lyrics:

I need Chrissy Teigen

Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo)

Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome

I'm his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick (uh)

I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit

All that ass (woo, woo, woo, woo)

Eminem – "Zeus" (2020): Rihanna, Regret, & An Apology In Lyrical Form

Eminem’s "Zeus," from his 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, is one of his more introspective tracks. It's filled with reflections on fame, the rap game, and personal missteps. While Eminem has name-dropped countless celebrities throughout his career—often in controversial or comedic ways—his mention of Rihanna in "Zeus" stands out for a different reason: it’s an apology.

The Detroit hitmaker directly addresses an old controversy stemming from an unreleased Eminem verse that leaked in 2019. In the leaked track—believed to be recorded during the early 2010s—Eminem rapped about siding with Chris Brown over Rihanna, referencing Brown’s infamous 2009 assault on her. The leaked Rihanna lyric sparked backlash, with many criticizing Eminem for making light of domestic violence, especially given his own history of rapping about harmful relationships.

By the time "Zeus" was released, Eminem clearly felt the need to publicly acknowledge the situation and offer Rihanna a direct apology. Unlike his usual brash approach, the tone here is sincere and remorseful, marking a rare moment of vulnerability from the rap legend. Further, the apology was significant not only because it came from someone with Eminem’s stature but also because he and Rihanna had previously collaborated on major hits like "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster." Their professional relationship had been a successful one, making his mention all the more disappointing. By addressing it on "Zeus," Eminem attempted to make amends and acknowledge the impact of his words—a rare but necessary moment of accountability in Hip Hop.

Lyrics:

But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest

And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna

For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri

It wasn't meant to cause you grief

Regardless, it was wrong of me

Childish Gambino – "Sunrise" (2011): Rihanna As A Benchmark Of Success

In "Sunrise," Childish Gambino showcases his rapid-fire delivery and sharp wit, touching on themes of ambition and the complexities of success. Within the track, he makes a notable reference to Rihanna, painting a vivid picture of his lifestyle, associating himself with women who embody the allure and glamour that Rihanna represents. Referring to women as "Fly Rihanna girls" suggests they possess a similar captivating presence and confidence.

The imagery of these women "drinking my coconut juice" adds a layer of tropical luxury and sensuality, further emphasizing the opulent atmosphere Gambino is portraying. This Rihanna lyric shows the cultural impact that her name serves as a benchmark for beauty and desirability in Hip Hop narratives. Moreover, it continues to align with a recurring motif in Hip Hop, where artists invoke Rihanna's name to symbolize the pinnacle of feminine allure.

Lyrics:

She stay down like that new coat that I bought her

And the fly Rihanna girls be drinkin' my coconut water

And I'm lookin' at her butt

My sh*t be Jackson, Jordan, Bolton, Keaton, Tyson, 5 Mikes

Doja Cat – "Woman" (2021): Celebrating Female Empowerment & the Robyn Fenty Phenomenon

Doja Cat doesn’t just make music—she crafts moments, and "Woman" is one of them. Released in 2021 as the opening track to Planet Her, the song pulses with Afrobeat rhythms and feminine energy. It celebrates womanhood in all its forms. Yet, one of its standout lines goes beyond beauty, beyond fame, straight to the essence of power.

This Rihanna lyric isn’t just a casual name-drop—it’s a mission statement. While many artists mention Rihanna as a symbol of allure or success, Doja Cat takes it a step further by highlighting the woman behind the empire. Robyn Fenty isn’t just a pop star but a business mogul who flipped the beauty and fashion industries on their heads. By 2021, Fenty Beauty had redefined inclusivity in cosmetics, S avage X Fenty had disrupted lingerie, and Rihanna had solidified herself as a billionaire powerhouse.

Doja Cat’s lyric places Rihanna in the same breath as CEOs and executives, reinforcing the idea that women aren’t just entertainers—they’re industry leaders. The line carries weight, not just because of who Rihanna is, but because of what she represents: autonomy, innovation, and the ability to build an empire outside of traditional music industry norms.

Lyrics:

I could smile and jiggle it 'til his pockets empty

I could be the CEO, just look at Robyn Fenty

And I'ma be there for you 'cause you on my team, girl

Don't ever think you ain't hella these n*ggas dream girl

G-Eazy & Carnage – "Down For Me" Ft. 24hrs (2017): Rihanna As The Gold Standard Of Beauty

In G-Eazy and Carnage's 2017 track "Down For Me," featuring 24hrs, the artists delve into themes of attraction and the complexities of relationships. Within the song, G-Eazy makes a notable reference to Rihanna, highlighting the woman's physical allure. It's equated to Rihanna's renowned beauty and charisma.

The song further explores the dynamics of modern relationships, with lyrics that touch upon themes of loyalty and the search for genuine connection. The reference to Rihanna serves to emphasize the idealized image of beauty that the protagonist finds captivating. "Down For Me" is part of the Step Brothers EP, a collaborative project between G-Eazy and Carnage, which blends elements of Hip Hop and R&B to explore themes of love and personal reflection.

Lyrics:

She got a body like Rihanna

Double rice at Benihana

Uptight, but drive a Honda

She was the only one down for me

She got an ass like her mama

The Wanted – "Walks Like Rihanna" (2013): When A Name Becomes An Aura

Some artists name-drop Rihanna as a symbol of beauty, power, or success, but The Wanted took it a step further—they built an entire song around her. Released in 2013, "Walks Like Rihanna" is a playful, upbeat tribute to a woman whose confidence alone makes her unforgettable. It’s not about talent or skill—it’s about the way she carries herself. Rihanna, by this point, had already solidified her status in the idustry. The Wanted uses her name as shorthand for that unteachable, intangible aura—an energy so powerful that it makes everything else irrelevant.

The music video adds to the fun, parodying classic boy band moments from groups like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, reinforcing the song’s tongue-in-cheek nature. While some critics saw "Walks Like Rihanna" as a cheeky pop song, others viewed it as commentary on how star power can sometimes overshadow pure talent. Either way, the track became a hit, landing in the Top 5 on the UK Singles Chart and further proving that Rihanna’s name alone could turn a song into a cultural moment. Further, without directly being involved, Rihanna’s influence looms large. "Walks Like Rihanna" is yet another example of how her presence extends beyond her music—she’s a movement, a mood, and apparently, the standard for walking with undeniable confidence.

Lyrics: