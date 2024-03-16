Cardi B Wants To Collab With Rihanna, But There's A Catch

Cardi B's dream collaboration is Rihanna, she revealed on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. However, the rapper's self-consciousness is holding her back from reaching out. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it.' I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f-ck is this shi-t? Take this thing out of my face.'” Cardi lamented.

Of course, Cardi has a long history of big-name colalbs. She has two songs with Megan Thee Stallion, a platinum-certified remix with Latto, and plenty more tracks under her belt. However, her candidness about working with Rihanna is a reminder than even someone at the top of their profession can still feel imposter syndrome.

Cardi B Flashes Her Fans On Instagram Live

Elsewhere, Cardi recently stunned viewers on her recent Instagram livestream as she exposed her breasts while listening to music. Multiple clips of the stream show Cardi pulling down the neckline of her tank top to reveal her breasts, which were covered by vibrant X-shaped pasties. Fans were stunned by the brazen move, with chat messages like "OMG" and "MOTHER???" able to be seen in the various clips. The footage quickly spread online, with the Bardis going wild, and Cardi's haters criticizing the move.

Cardi was clearly feeling herself after dropping "Like What", her first new single in nearly a year. Fans have been absolutely gagging over the track. However, it was also been the subject of a hate campaign from the Barbz. A streaming protest from the Nicki Minaj fanbase saw her top streaming charts over Cardi on release day for "Like What". Are you feeling "Like What"? Let us know in the comments.

