Cardi B Teams Up With The Museum Of Ice Cream For Whipshots Valentine's Day Collab

Cardi B is bringing the love this Valentine's Day. The rapper's vodka-infused whipped cream brand is collaborating with the Museum of Ice Cream to debut the new strawberry flavor of the boozy treat. "We are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance visitors’ experience at Museum of Ice Cream and create unforgettable moments for them. This collaboration promises to infuse our locations with a burst of creativity. It allows guests to immerse themselves in exclusive, tasty drinks co-crafted with Whipshots and Cardi B, ensuring a truly enjoyable and unique experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Erin Levzow, CMO of the MoIC. Whipshots will be available as an ice cream and milkshake topper at the MoIC's three US locations. The MoIC has locations in Austin, Chicago, and New York locations. Whipshots will be available from February 9th.

“Our fans have been begging us to drop Strawberry Whipshots since day one, and we’re going big with the launch of our most requested flavor. From brand new flavors to nationwide partnerships, Whipshots is giving consumers a whole lot to love this Valentine’s Day," added Dave Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands, which owns Whipshots. The brand, now available in 39 states, previously debuted limited time flavors such as Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, and Lime.

Read More: Cardi B Club Outing Kills Charleston White's Interest In Dating Her

Cardi B & Patti LaBelle Combine Dessert Brands

Of course, this is not the first collab for Cardi B and her boozy dessert topper. Back in November, Cardi collabed with music icon Patti LaBelle. The link up saw them combine (or "have sex with each other", as Cardi put it) Cardi's Whipshots with LaBelle's Good Pies. They reportedly shot a handful of cozy commercials together in which the two women try one another's creations. Furthermore, apparently it was a hugely beneficial experience for both of them.

"I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips. And I’m all that and a bag of chips," LaBelle told PEOPLE of the collab. "I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior," the Bronx MC told LaBelle. Furthermore, she added that she feels "like [she's] not worthy" and "shook" at the prospect of meeting her.

Read More: Cardi B Blown Away By WNBA Mascot's "Bongos" Challenge Video

[via]