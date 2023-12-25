Cardi B Club Outing Kills Charleston White's Interest In Dating Her

Cardi B's recent club outing has led Charleston White to declare that he no longer wants to date the rapper. "I don't like Cardi B no more. She out in the club saying 'f-ck her baby daddy'. First all, that not her baby daddy, that her husband. That b-tch stupid. Why would a woman who be wronged by her husband go be wrong? She was dignified when they were together, why can't she be dignified now? You're somebody. Why you want to go back and be a ratchet, raggedy a-- b-tch and a h-e?" White said to his wife.

The reversal of interest comes after White initially expressed a lot of interest in dating Cardi after news of her split from Offset first emerged. "I f-ck with the Migos. But I sure would like to go on a date with Cardi B. She's fair game now. Why shouldn't I go on a date with Cardi B? Cardi B can I take you out? Listen, we can do a Metaverse date. You go to a restaurant, I go to a restaurant. I used to want twelve gold teeth for Christmas, but I don't want twelve gold teeth no more. I want a three-hour conversation with Cardi B," White said.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B's Blonde Battle Continues, Latter Shops At Balenciaga On Mystery Admirers Dime

Akbar V Shows No Love For Cardi B

However, White wasn't the only person who has expressed disdain for Cardi as of late. Akbar V showed Cardi no love after the latter's tearful rant about her split from Offset. Akbar savaged Cardi, joking that she'd "cry to" if her "man's hairline was going up the middle like that". Overall, Akbar appeared to take pleasure in tearing down Cardi while she was at her lowest. However, not many people have supported her line of thinking online.

"Wow. People really like to see others in pain. You may or may not be speaking on facts, but life is not a game, and making fun of people when they may or may not be facing karma is not cool. What a role model for your kids who are waiting on their Rotel dip," one person wrote on YouTube. It's so unattractive seeing woman degrade other woman!! Especially, when Cardi is experiencing an emotional Crisis!! Cardi, suround yourself with all the healthy nurturing support; 😢😮 You a strong woman Cardi…❤this too shall pass😇🙏🏻🙏🏻💜," added another.

Read More: Akbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU

[via]