Cardi B's Tearful Livestream Gets Unsympathetic Response From Akbar V

Akbar V has shown Cardi B no love after the latter's tearful rant about her split with husband Offset. Akbar savaged Cardi, joking that she'd "cry to" if her "man's hairline was going up the middle like that". Overall, Akbar appeared to take pleasure in tearing down Cardi while she was at her lowest. However, not many people have supported her line of thinking online.

"Wow. People really like to see others in pain. You may or may not be speaking on facts, but life is not a game, and making fun of people when they may or may not be facing karma is not cool. What a role model for your kids who are waiting on their Rotel dip," one person wrote on YouTube. It's so unattractive seeing woman degrade other woman!! Especially, when Cardi is experiencing an emotional Crisis!! Cardi, suround yourself with all the healthy nurturing support; 😢😮 You a strong woman Cardi…❤this too shall pass😇🙏🏻🙏🏻💜," added another.

Cardi B Breaks Down

This all comes after Cardi got emotional while talking about Offset. Cardi was reduced to tears during an Instagram Live session in which she discussed her relationship with Offset and the recent scenes from the rapper's birthday party. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b-tch a-- n-gga. Your b-tch a-- album is sh-t. F-cking doing me d-rty after so many years that I helped your motherf-cking a--. Not even a f-cking thank you," A clearly emotional Cardi said.

The rant came after TMZ reported on Offset's wild birthday party. The former Migos rapper was seen surrounded by women and reportedly partied until 5am. Prior to her livestream, Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, to address her husband. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time. You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn. @OffsetYRN you a b-tch a-- n-gga… and trust me imma f-ckin take it there!" she wrote in a series of posts.

