Cardi B And Offset Sued Over Unpaid Rent And Property Damage

Cardi B and Offset have been named in a lawsuit over unpaid rent on and damage to a home the couple lived in last year. The couple lived in the Beverly Hills property between early 2022 and October 2022, when they left without prior notice. The landlord noted that the couple were already behind on their rent and utility payments when they left the property. Furthermore, the landlord alleged that the couple left a myriad of damages totally upwards of $85K. The lawsuit is reportedly the final straw after the property tried multiple times to get recoup the damages.

However, the whole situation comes amid the breakdown of Cardi and Offset's marriage. Cardi herself has said that the couple has officially split and that she is looking to move on in the new year. While Offset has been quieter about the breakup, he did post a picture on his birthday that proclaimed him to be "blessed for another year".

Cardi B Breaks Down As She Goes After Offset

However, Offset's nonchalance on his birthday was too much for Cardi. Cardi was reduced to tears during an Instagram Live session in which she discussed her relationship with Offset and the recent scenes from the rapper's birthday party. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b-tch a-- n-gga. Your b-tch a-- album is sh-t. F-cking doing me d-rty after so many years that I helped your motherf-cking a--. Not even a f-cking thank you," A clearly emotional Cardi said.

The rant came after TMZ reported on Offset's wild birthday party. The former Migos rapper was seen surrounded by women and reportedly partied until 5am. Prior to her livestream, Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, to address her husband. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time. You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn. @OffsetYRN you a b-tch a-- n-gga… and trust me imma f-ckin take it there!" she wrote in a series of posts.

