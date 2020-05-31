property damage
- RelationshipsCardi B And Offset Sued Over Unpaid Rent And Property DamageThe suit relates to a house the couple rented some a significant portion of 2022.By Ben Mock
- GossipA Boogie Sued For Clogging Toilets & Causing $260K In Damages: Twitter ReactsAfter the rapper allegedly vandalized a New Jersey mansion he rented out, social media is poking fun of one particular damage listed by the couple. By Madusa S.
- GossipA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Accused Of Destroying Rental Property In NJ: ReportHe has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit after allegedly clogging the toilets, messing up the carpets, destroying the landscape, and more.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBenzino Arrested After Jealous Incident With AltheaBenzino was reportedly arrested for property damage after punching a man's car who was with Althea.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsThe-Dream Slammed For Urging Protestors Not To Wreak Havoc On AtlantaAfter The-Dream begged protestors not to destroy property in Atlanta, many pointed out his blind spots when it comes to his wealth and privilege.By Lynn S.