NBA YoungBoy's Mom Writes Cardi B A Breakup Anthem Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B seems to be going through it following her recent split from Offset. The "Bongos" performer famously went off on the former Migo on Instagram Live last week, calling him out for "[playing] games" while she was at her most vulnerable. Luckily, Cardi appears to be doing a bit better now, recently flexing her fit for fans in a fun video after a brief social media hiatus.

Regardless, rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi B continue to run rampant, surely putting a damper on the mother of two's holiday season. Fortunately, countless fans and peers are doing what they can to cheer her up, including NBA YoungBoy's mother. Sherhonda Gaulden took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she wrote a song for the New York native, "I Wanna Be Free."

Read More: Cardi B Returns To Social Media Following Brief Hiatus In The Wake Of Offset Rant

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Drops "I Wanna Be Free"

Gaulden chatted with The Neighborhood Talk about the breakup anthem, revealing why she decided to dedicate it to Cardi B. According to her, she's had the song written for a while, but switched up some lines to more closely relate to Cardi's current circumstances. She says that she simply dropped it “to make [Cardi B] understand and feel better [because] everybody goes through the same things.”

Complete with empowering bars like, "I got your name on my p*ssy cause you p*ssy to me,” the track is sure to make Cardi feel less alone amid the public split. This isn't the first time Sherhonda Gaulden came through with a banger, however. Last year, she unleashed “N***as think they h*es but h*es be h*es too,” which managed to go platinum on TikTok. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's recent split? What about NBA YoungBoy's mom writing a song for her? Are you a fan of her breakup anthem? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset To Perform At Same Venue On New Year’s Eve

[Via]