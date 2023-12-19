Cardi B & Offset To Perform At Same Venue On New Year’s Eve

Cardi B and Offset will both perform at the Fountainbleu hotel in Miami in celebration of New Year’s Eve, despite their recent breakup. Page Six reports that the two agreed to the appearance while they were still an item.

Cardi will take over the luxe pool with tickets “ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000,” while Offset will appear at LIV nightclub where tickets cost $125 and $15,000." While they will perform at different spots within the building, it's sure to be an awkward affair considering the shots Cardi has been sending at Offset since their split.

Cardi B & Offset Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi vented about Offset during an Instagram Live post after threatening to "f*ckin take it there" on Twitter. “I really, really don’t like doing the internet sh*t, but the sad sh*t is — stop calling me," she said. "’Cause you will f*cking talk to a n***a and a motherf*cka will play in your f*cking face over and over and over again and still be like, ‘Watch what I’m about to do, watch what I’m about to say.’ And it’s so f*cking sad that a n***a like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident. They like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. Yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been this and that.”

Cardi B's New Year's Plans

Cardi B and Offset spent six years together following their 2017 engagement and share two children. Outside of their relationship, Cardi recently confirmed that she's planning to release new music in 2024. Perhaps she'll tease some of what's in store on New Year's Eve. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

