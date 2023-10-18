Cardi B Previews New Music

Cardi B previewed some unreleased music on social media, earlier this week. The stream comes as she continues to work on her highly-anticipated sophomore album. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to the song.

"When are ppl and the industry/media gonna be honest about Cardi?" one hater wrote. "She’s the most coddled artist in history and doesn’t even have the talent to deserve the grace she’s been given. Other actual talented artists have been dragged for a lot less." Another added: "All her music sound like pandemic raps. You can tell they were made years ago."

Cardi B has been building to the release of her next album for years at this point. She dropped her critically acclaimed debut, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. She recently explained the reason for the delay while appearing on Ebro in the Morning. “Then on top of that, everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much," she said. "For my first album, I didn’t get to do not even half the things I wanted to do because I was super super duper pregnant. I missed out on a lot of videos I wanted to do, I missed out on touring — I just missed out on a lot of things, so I just gotta make sure that everything is just planned out.” She also confirmed the project will drop sometime in 2024.

Cardi B Teases New Music

Cardi has already released several singles for the project including "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion. Check out her latest preview of new music above and be on the lookout for further details on her new album on HotNewHipHop.

