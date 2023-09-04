“Cardi B Is Back,” Fans Declare On Twitter, She Promises Announcement Tomorrow

For what feels like forever, fans begged Cardi B to drop new music, and she kept teasing a full solo return. Sure, she’s dropped plenty of collaborative singles, features, and things of that nature, but never a full new album rollout as of yet. However, that apparently might change soon, if the Bardi Gang on Twitter is to be believed. We know that’s a tough sell, but within minutes and like wildfire, rumors spread of a new single announcement from the rapper. Of course, she contributed to this by promising an announcement tomorrow.

In addition, this is far from the first time that speculation like this exploded, whether from Cardi B herself or otherwise. For example, social media recently turned their heads when reports suggested she’s working on a new collab with Megan Thee Stallion. Such a release would mark a big return for the Houston artist as well, and they have the massive hit “WAP” before that. As such, there’s a sub-sect of fans that hope the next single is a reunion between these two femcees.

Cardi B Fans’ Excitement For Rumored Single Announcement Trends

"CARDI IS BACK" is trending #7 on US X's as fans anticipate an announcement for new single.

Regardless, in a recent Vogue Mexico cover story, the 30-year-old opened up about her next musical moves. “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” Cardi B expressed. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

An Announcement Is Coming Tomorrow

Cardi B reveals she has an announcement tomorrow!



CARDI IS BACK

Meanwhile, these types of teases fired her fans up like never before. With each new rumor or instance of “CARDI IS BACK” trending on Twitter (which fans achieved this time), expectations ramp up. We’ll see how she meets them very soon, hopefully. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B.

