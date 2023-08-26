Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Collab Single Rumors Surface Online

Two of the most revered and successful femcees in today’s rap game might have another hit single on the way. Moreover, The Neighborhood Talk recently sparked industry rumors that, apparently, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will drop another collaborative single soon. Of course, the duo is well-known for their massive song “WAP,” which is as beloved as it is divisive online. However, with no real information or reports to substantiate this, take it with a grain of salt, as it’s just industry hearsay. Regardless, it’s promising and exciting news considering their previous banger and how talented the two rappers are.

Unfortunately, both have been relatively radio silent when it comes to new solo material, though that might change soon. That being said, it would be very understandable if Megan Thee Stallion takes some time before returning to the hip-hop release game. She’s still performing and things like that, but the case against Tory Lanez and her feud with her label took a heavy toll on her. Now that she can heal and be more unencumbered by that scandal, hopefully she’s able to move forward as an artist in any way she sees fit.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Might Drop Something Soon

Furthermore, on Cardi B’s end, it looks like she’s gearing up for her highly anticipated album at her own pace, too. For example, she recently gave an update that hints that she’s only dropping solo material for now, and no more offshoot collabs. As such, maybe these Megan Thee Stallion collab rumors relate to a single for said project. Either way, there should be some exciting material from the Bronx artist soon.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she remarked to Vogue Mexico. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding… I want to do it all, honey.” For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, check back in with HNHH.

