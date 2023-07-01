Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Back In The Studio

In a year where Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Latto have all scored hit songs Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t dropped anything yet. Her last new music came on last year’s Traumazine, her sophomore album. The album had features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, and Dua Lipa. It spawned a number of big songs like “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B,” and “Her.”

Now Megan Thee Stallion appears to be working on something new. She posted a clip to her Instagram from the studio with a caption that is sure to get fans excited. “Im back in that mode its that time” some text over the clip reads. The clip is extremely brief and has no audio element but that didn’t stop fans from jumping to conclusions. People online speculated about whether or not she has an entire new project in the works for later this year. They also speculated on what producers and fellow rappers she could be collaborating with. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it seems that Megan will have some new material to offer her fans soon.

Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Studio

Despite not releasing any new music, Megan Thee Stallion has had a pretty busy 2023. She’s received some major shoutouts in the past few weeks. During a recent video in promotion of the Barbie movie, Issa Rae had some high praise for Megan. Rae said that if she could pick any artist to sing a theme song about her life, it would be Megan. She also got some credit from Spotify when they announced their most streamed rap songs of all time. Megan’s collaboration with Cardi B “WAP” is the most streamed rap song by female artists in the platform’s history.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been using her social media to interact with fans all year. She’s posted a number of great photo dumps, gym videos, NSFW TikToks, and fashion week collabs. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion sharing pictures of herself from the studio? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Whips Up A Batch Of Fried Pickles

[Via]